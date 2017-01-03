Investigations

Detroit taxpayers bilked out of $500,000+ for severances to silence a scandal To avoid another scandal, a Detroit agency used $500,000+ intended for streetlights to pay off whistleblowers and the accused employees.…

Analysis: Less than 9% of pot dispensaries in Detroit eligible under restrictive ordinance A vast majority of Detroit's marijuana dispensaries are about to go up in smoke because of a controversial city ordinance that severely limits where cannabis shops are allowed to operate.…

How 10,000+ fires devoured Detroit neighborhoods over the past 3 years An interactive map shows where each of the 10,000 fires occurred between 2013 and 2015.…