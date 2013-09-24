Tom Barrow strikes out again with latest conspiracy theory

Perennial mayoral candidate and provocateur Tom Barrow has been portrayed as a reformer and a sore loser.

When he was imprisoned for 18 months in the early 1990s for tax evasion and bank fraud, he insisted he did nothing wrong and spent two decades telling courts that IRS agents had set him up.

In three of his failed bids to become mayor of Detroit, Barrow demanded recounts, alleging widespread voter fraud and corruption by election officials. The claims have been dismissed.

Now the 64-year-old accountant alleges supporters of mayoral frontrunner Mike Duggan orchestrated a massive conspiracy to get their write-in candidate on the general election ballot in November.

Barrow demanded a recount and an examination of write-in ballots that he insists had identical handwriting. On Monday, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers again found no substance to Barrow’s claims.

The county hired a handwriting expert, who examined the write-in ballots and found no evidence of identical handwriting.

Barrow, who garnered just 4% of the primary election vote, responded by accusing election officials of turning a blind eye to voter fraud.

Political observers said Barrow’s persistent allegations are coming off as increasingly shallow, deceptive and desperate.

A new Free Press/WXYZ-TV poll shows Duggan leading Benny Napoleon nearly 2-1.