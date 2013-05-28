Abandoned Packard Plant up for auction in September. New life for lawless wasteland?

The sprawling, abandoned and crumbling Packard Plant, which has come to symbolize Detroit’s industrial decline, is headed to the auction block at a minimum bid of $975,000.
That’s how much is owed in delinquent taxes on the property’s 43 parcels, Wayne County officials confirmed this morning.
The county is finally moving to foreclose the property after decades of neglect, fires and assaults.
Packard owner Dominic Cristini was shocked to hear the news when we contacted him this afternoon.
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” he said. “They never sent me a notice. I have no idea what’s going on.”
Cristini, who has refused to demolish the building on the city’s east side, is trying to determine whether there’s a redemption period that would allow him to pay the taxes – if that’s what he decides to do.
If the sale goes as planned, the property would be auctioned off in September.
And that raises the next big question: Who would buy the 3.5 million-square-foot wasteland of collapsing floors and ceilings?
One estimate puts the cost of demolition at $15 million.
The Packard was the largest manufacturing plant in the world when it opened at the turn of the 20th century. But huge industrial declines in the 1950s hit the Motor City hard, forcing the closure of many plants, including the Packard.
More than a half century later, scrappers are tearing apart the building in search of metal. Stolen boats, cars and mountains of trash are discarded throughout and around the plant.
Now the Packard attracts urban explorers, photographers and graffiti artists – some of whom have been beaten and mugged while traversing the maze of concrete.
What do you think a new owner should do with the plant?
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
