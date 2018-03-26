Rev. Sharpton’s daily radio show, ‘Keppin’ It Real,’ begins airing on 910AM Superstation today

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is joining 910AM Superstation’s revamped lineup with his daily talk radio program, “Keepin It Real.”

“Keepin It Real,” one of the most popular and insightful nationally syndicated talk shows, will air in the metro Detroit market every weekday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on 910AM beginning today.

One of the nation’s most renowned and influential civil right leaders, Sharpton will heat up the airwaves with frank discussions about politics, social issues, education, class and racial disparities. He has interviewed some of the nation’s most powerful people, including former President Obama, Michelle Obama, Minister Louis Farrakhan, Hillary Clinton and then-Secretary of State John Kerry.

“Rev. Al Sharpton is the most iconic civil rights leaders of our time!” said Kevin Adell, who owns and operates 910AM. “I have known Rev. Al Sharpton for 30 years and I look forward to him joining our 910AM Superstation family.”

President Obama has praised Sharpton as “the voice of the voiceless and a champion for the downtrodden.”

Sharpton, a Brooklyn native, is no stranger to Detroit. The founder of National Action Network (NAN), a nonprofit that serves poor people, empowers community-based businesses and encourages political engagement, Sharpton opened what has become a very active local NAN chapter run by Rev. Charles Williams II, pastor at Historic King Solomon Baptist Church on Detroit’s west side.

Since 2010, Sharpton has made many visits to Detroit, delivering a rousing eulogy for 7-year-old Aiyana Stanley-Jones who was killed in a police raid, joining a lawsuit to prevent the state from seizing control of the predominately black city, calling for an end to violence, marching down Woodward Avenue to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Walk to Freedom,” touring the city’s only black-owned, full-service grocery store and encouraging city officials to reject the state takeover of Belle Isle

Sharpton said he’s thrilled to join Detroit’s airwaves.

“I’m excited about a big return to the Greater Detroit market,” Sharpton said. “It is especially important at this point in our nation’s history to reach everyone with correct information and a megaphone. Kevin Adell and his team have done that at 910AM Superstation and I’m glad to partner with them starting Monday.”

Sharpton joins a revamped weekday lineup on 910AM that includes breaking and exclusive news, diverse political commentary, veteran journalists and interviews with some of the city’s most influential movers and shakers.

In 2015, Adell bought the radio station from Radio Disney Group, rebranded it Superstation and changed the focus to an “Urban Talk Radio” format with great success.

Steve Neavling is an investigative reporter and the host of 910AM’s “Muckraker Report,” which airs every weekday from 11 a.m. to noon.