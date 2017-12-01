Detroit EMS captain glorified violence, spewed bigotry. Got job back

A Detroit EMS captain who posted nearly 200 vile, offensive and sometimes threatening memes and comments on social media about Muslims, immigrants, African Americans, Asians, women and gay people will be back on the job next week.

Captain Tim Goodman, who suggested “snowflake pussies” should commit suicide and endorsed the killings of Muslims, won back his job through binding arbitration six months after being fired.

The decision drew criticism from civil rights groups and all ranks of the diverse Detroit Fire Department.

“We fought vigorously to keep Goodman terminated,” Fire Commissioner Eric Jones told me.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations also is opposed Goodman’s return because of “his obvious racial animus toward those he supervised and those he was tasked with serving.”

“There is no place in public service for anyone who holds disdain for others based on their religion, race or background,” said Amy Doukoure, attorney for CAIR-MI.

Some fire and EMS officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are forbidden from speaking to the media, blamed the administration for filing the wrong charges. Jones vehemently denies those claims, saying the fire administration did everything in its power to prevent Goodman from coming back.

Whatever the case, Goodman’s return has incensed many firefighters, paramedics and officers, who fear the captain’s bigotry and intolerance will affect ambulance service for patients who aren’t white.

That’s not hyperbole.

Here is a small sample of his Facebook posts:

He took a photo of black people standing in line for free cell phones at a tent. “In case you were wondering what the hell is wrong with America, I took this pic an hour ago at the corner of Greenfield and Grand River in Deeeeetroit.”

On a story about former Detroit City Councilwoman Monica Conyers losing her job at 910AM the Superstation: “You can’t take the rat out of the hood, or can you?”

“You can’t take the rat out of the hood, or can you?” He wrote, “Evidently now snowflake pussies are complaining that news and social media updates on their smartphones are causing them street enough to complain to doctors. Are you actually fucking serious? Headlines causing you stress? How about you shove your smartphone up your ass? Or shut off the alerts? Or you ask the same doctor for advice on suicide, not preventing it!”

Why do so many Muslim men fall in love with goats? Because they have less body hair than Muslim women.”

“I say we tell the Chinese that the Moslem Jihadi’s testicles are aphrodisiacs. In 5 year tops, they’ll be extinct.”

A meme shows a young child holding a goat: “When your little car bomber brings home his first girlfriend.”

A photo depicting a hispanic man hugging an obese white woman: “Mexicans be like, anything for papers.”

One meme of Muslims says, “Trust me, they’re all terrorists.”

“He needs a shank in his chest,” Goodman wrote of the man charged with shooting 2 Detroit police officers.

A meme shows a female astronaut: “Because sandwiches won’t make themselves up here.”

These words appear on a photo of a dead pig: “Rosie O’Donnell had to be removed from her home.”

Above a photos of a young child protesting Donald Trump: “Pathetic. Good thing the little shitbag doesn’t have school tomorrow huh??”

He calls Trump protesters “a complete and total waste of humanity” and later joked that he had plowed over demonstrators “with the front bumper of my big ass truck.”

On a photo of a black man wearing a shirt that reads, “They can’t deport us all,” a meme reads, “Yes we can.”

In late September, Commissioner Jones fired a white probationary firefighter for gifting a watermelon to a predominately black fire station.