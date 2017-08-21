Nolan Finley, Muckraker’s Neavling to host daily talk shows on 910AM Superstation

Nolan Finley, the conservative Detroit News Editorial Page editor, and Motor City Muckraker’s Steve Neavling will soon host daily talk shows on 910AM Superstation.

Beginning Sept. 5, Finley will host his show from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday through Friday. On the same day, Neavling, who started a weekly show on 910AM earlier this month, will launch a show called, “Muckraker Report,” from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday.

“Nolan is bringing his talent and expertise in reporting of matters that relate to local and national news,” according to a news release by 910AM Superstation.

When Neavling’s show becomes daily, it will continue to focus on breaking news, Detroit, corruption and underserved neighborhoods.

One of the fastest-growing radio stations in metro Detroit, 910AM was purchased by Kevin Adell in late 2014 from The Walt Disney Co’s Disney Radio Group LLC. The 50,000-watt station operates out of Southfield and attracts a racially and geographically diverse audience.

