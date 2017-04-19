Detroit EMT who refused to help dying baby has been charged

By on No Comment

Photo by Steve Neavling.

A Detroit EMT who refused to help a dying baby in May 2015 was arraigned Wednesday on a felony charge of willful neglect of duty.

Anna Marie Thomas

The 8-month-old girl died after authorities said Ann Marie Thomas, 45, parked her emergency vehicle less than a mile from the girl’s west side house for about six minutes before responding.

According to an internal investigation, Thomas told her supervisor, “I’m not about to be on no scene 10 minutes doing CPR, you know how these families get.”

Another EMT unit was dispatched to the house on the 19900 block of Glastonbury.

Thomas, who was fired on June 24, 2015, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Related: How Detroit’s EMS response times went from miserable to above average 

Motor City Muckraker is an independent watchdog funded by donations. To help us cover more stories like this, please consider a small contribution.

  , , , ,

Detroit EMT who refused to help dying baby has been charged added by on
View all posts by Steve Neavling →

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.