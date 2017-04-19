Detroit EMT who refused to help dying baby has been charged

A Detroit EMT who refused to help a dying baby in May 2015 was arraigned Wednesday on a felony charge of willful neglect of duty.

The 8-month-old girl died after authorities said Ann Marie Thomas, 45, parked her emergency vehicle less than a mile from the girl’s west side house for about six minutes before responding.

According to an internal investigation, Thomas told her supervisor, “I’m not about to be on no scene 10 minutes doing CPR, you know how these families get.”

Another EMT unit was dispatched to the house on the 19900 block of Glastonbury.

Thomas, who was fired on June 24, 2015, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

