Protesters rally in support of a free press in Sterling Heights

Dozens of people turned out for a rally in Sterling Heights on Sunday to show support for a free press, which has come under attack by President Trump.

The rally, organized by the Metro-Detroit Political Action Network, was held outside of the Detroit News and Detroit Free Press printing plant at 16 Mile and Mound.

On Friday, Trump repeated that the media is “the enemy of the American people,” a claim that Sen. John McCain said was eerily similar to the propaganda of dictators. In the 1930s, Hitler discredited the media by calling them “lugenpresse,” or lying press.

The president’s key adviser, Steve Bannon, who was the driving force behind the right-wing Breitbart News site, called the media “the opposition party.”

Last week, Trump barred the New York Times, CNN and other reputable outlets from covering a White House press briefing.

