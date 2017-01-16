Audio: Mayor Fouts compares black people to ‘chimps,’ ridicules women

Join us on Facebook for exclusive stories in metro Detroit.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts used the n-word, compared black people to “chimps” and called old women “dried-up cunts” in new audio recordings obtained exclusively by Motor City Muckraker.

Fouts, who is holding a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Warren this afternoon, didn’t respond to our questions for comment.

In previous recordings, Fouts made crude statements about disabled people, prompting calls for his resignation. He also was fired from his weekly radio show on 910AM Radio Superstation.

Fouts, a Democrat, has denied making the statements, saying the recordings were engineered to sound like him. But audio experts disagree.

In the latest batch of recordings, Fouts compared black people to chimpanzees.

“Blacks do look like chimpanzees,” Fouts said. “I was watching this black woman with her daughter and they looked like two chimps.”

Fouts also relayed a story in which he used the n-word:

In other recordings, Fouts, who is in his 70s, explains why he doesn’t like to date older women.

“Think I want to date a fucking 60-year-old hag?” Fouts said. “Fuck that shit. I’m not interested in any old ugly hag. I think after a certain age they are dried up, washed up burned out.”

In another recording, Fouts makes more vile statements about women.

“They are pussies when they are young, and when they get older, they’re just mean, hateful dried-up cunts.”

Residents have called for Mayor Fouts to resign after he said disabled people “aren’t even human beings.” He suggested the media had “a pretty brutal negative agenda” against him.

As someone who has interviewed Fouts numerous times in the past, some of these comments aren’t surprising. When I worked for the Detroit Free Press, Fouts talked to me often about his preference for younger women.

