Warren mayor fired from radio show after repulsive remarks about disabled people

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts was fired from his weekly show on 910AM Radio Superstation after allegedly making repulsive remarks about people with disabilities.

Fouts denied he made the comments, saying a political opponent, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, manufactured a fake audio recording, which sounds identical to the mayor’s voice.

“This recording was not me! (he has the expertise available to him to electronically engineer it),” Fouts wrote on Facebook on Thursday. “This is a PHONY tape.”

Tonight, residents and some council members plan to call on Fouts to resign or submit to a polygraph test and voice analysis to prove he’s being truthful. A protest also is planned for this evening.

Fouts was quickly removed from his Saturday radio show after the audio recordings surfaced.

In the recordings, the voice, which is identical to Fouts’, takes offensive jabs at people with disabilities.

“What good are they? They are dysfunctional human beings. They aren’t even human beings. … I don’t want to be around them, and I wish them well in a cage.”

In another recording, the voice suggests euthanizing people with disabilities.

Hackel said the recordings came from a current or former staff member of Fouts’.

Fouts has not responded to media inquiries since the recordings were released last week.