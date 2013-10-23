Group tours at Packard Plant? Visitors placed at risk

A day after large chunks of the abandoned Packard Plant spilled onto the road last weekend, nearly striking a pedestrian, a large charter bus pulled into a litter-strewn lot and opened its doors. Dutch tourists clutching cameras walked out and began exploring the historic ruins.
A few days later, two tourists were carjacked in the same area and robbed of their money, camera and cell phones. It was just the latest assault on unsuspecting visitors who are drawn to the Packard’s 3.5 million square feet of crumbling concrete buildings, twisted metal and graffiti-covered walls.
For whatever reason, the risks aren’t deterring opportunists from profiting off of group tours of the cavernous ruins.
One such group, Motor City Photography Workshops, charges photographers to explore the Packard Plant and other abandoned buildings.
We “have been offering urban outings to Detroit to explore and shoot abandoned buildings since January 2012,” the site reads. “We have taken our members to over 40 abandoned locations in 2012 alone.”
Another local photographer rented a large charter bus from The Detroit Bus Company and took a group of Dutch tourists to the Packard Plant last weekend. They fanned out and explored the ruins.
When asked about the tour, The Detroit Bus Company said it had no idea one of its buses was taken to the Packard.
“We don’t and will never do public tours to any relics like the Packard Plant,” Andy Didorosi, president and founder of The Detroit Bus Company, told us. “We work really hard to make certain the content of our tours is both informational and safe. Places like the Packard Plant and Michigan Central Station are easy pickings for exploitive tour providers – we’d rather show people the wonders that $2 will get you at Tom’s Tavern.”
For more positive tours, check out the The Detroit Bus Company’s listing of events.
The Packard Plant is crumbling from neglect but is about to have a new owner when this week’s Wayne County tax foreclosure auction ends.
Other stories about the Packard Plant:
- Packard Plant fetches $21,000 bid from anonymous investor
- Packard Plant burns; developer misses deadline to buy ruins
- Search for $10,000 leads to dingy sofa at Packard Plant
- Scrapping industry fights off new reforms
- Bing’s administration won’t stop illegal scrapping that is endangering Detroiters
- Investigation: Scrapyard near abandoned Packard Plant dishes out cash for stolen metal
- Investigation: Thieves tear apart Packard Plant for scrap metal in broad daylight; neighbors at risk
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: Chronic Fatigue()
Pingback: molodezhka4sezon212223seriya()
Pingback: jpmsruvideotoppornovideo()
Pingback: Affordable Irrigation Tulsa()
Pingback: đá xuyênsáng()
Pingback: tubepatrolporn()
Pingback: toilehtml()
Pingback: sunnyleonelatest()
Pingback: best umbrella for rain()
Pingback: derhandykauf.de()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: Home security Austin()
Pingback: 坦克世界充值()
Pingback: TulsaSpray Foam Insulation()
Pingback: speckled trout fishing South Padre Island()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin Texas()
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor()
Pingback: http://bestcoffeemakerwithgrinderreviews.com()
Pingback: Foundation repair Pflugerville()
Pingback: Austin bookkeeper()
Pingback: helou zis me()
Pingback: driving range netting()
Pingback: intuit quickbooks online support number()
Pingback: helou zis me()
Pingback: golf course netting()
Pingback: ukraine girl kiev lviv()
Pingback: anonymous()
Pingback: golf course netting()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: Comment devenir riche()
Pingback: film()
Pingback: check here()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: 手錶手機色情()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Education Websites()
Pingback: cedr dlh()
Pingback: more()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: http://acedrivingrangenetting.com/()
Pingback: buy real youtube views()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: casual club gratis()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: Drobo()
Pingback: link wheel SEO()
Pingback: Get Traffic in USA()
Pingback: best 144hz monitor()
Pingback: stickers()
Pingback: auto locksmith miami()
Pingback: Chat Rooms()
Pingback: Network Marketing Okulu()
Pingback: sleep tube()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: http://base2stay.info/story.php?id=55711()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: based on pet insurance reviews()
Pingback: smoking cessation()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: A338()
Pingback: Oceana County Mi Bondsman()
Pingback: linux vds()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski()
Pingback: compras online()
Pingback: hairdressers in paignton()
Pingback: iv therapy jobs nj()
Pingback: Reebok Sheos Models with Price()
Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/()
Pingback: iv therapy coconut creek()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: clutch bags()
Pingback: mca scam review()
Pingback: WordPress Plug in()
Pingback: http://www.dailyquotesinspiration.com/()
Pingback: eames lounge chair reproduction()
Pingback: Last Mile Delivery Service()
Pingback: Dog pet insurance()
Pingback: does nandos deliver()
Pingback: Brasfoot Conect()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Convoy App()
Pingback: your calvert calvert county homes for sale()
Pingback: club flyers()
Pingback: On-Demand Logistics()
Pingback: Perth Swimming Academy()
Pingback: iv therapy dayton()
Pingback: jykfqy abkmvs cvjnhtnm ,tp htubcnhfwbb()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: roof repair Austin()
Pingback: facials Austin()
Pingback: лучшие фильмы года 2016()
Pingback: avast internet security key()
Pingback: Locksmith Austin()
Pingback: fhm, girls()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: Assassin Creed costume()
Pingback: Austin copiers()
Pingback: Rechnung schreiben()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: UAN Status()
Pingback: forever aloe vera()
Pingback: the marketing consulting group()
Pingback: 1S ZUP()
Pingback: emorroidi come si curano()
Pingback: moviebox app()
Pingback: Classifieds in Tanzania()
Pingback: Austin Fence & Deck()
Pingback: Spray Insulation Foam Tulsa()
Pingback: Stuff envelopes from home()
Pingback: roller banner printing()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: sex toys australia()
Pingback: web hosting site()
Pingback: Click Now()
Pingback: IT Support Gainesville FL()
Pingback: Esquire()
Pingback: Myrtle Beach vacation Rentals()
Pingback: iPhone()
Pingback: start a business()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: Ermenegildo Zegna()
Pingback: neo2 software()
Pingback: лучшие фильмы 2016 2016 года список новые фильмы()
Pingback: residential garage door company austin()
Pingback: Non Profits Credit Card Processing()
Pingback: bouncy house()
Pingback: Full Report()
Pingback: vitamine a zuur()
Pingback: Read Full Article()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: magical corporate event entertainment()
Pingback: slither.io skins()
Pingback: Cabinet Hardware()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: brazzers videos for free()
Pingback: tms treatment nyc()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: Cremation Jewelry()
Pingback: freize()
Pingback: black hat tools()
Pingback: posting content()
Pingback: Managed IT Services Ocala FL()
Pingback: Дивергент, глава 3: За стеной / Allegiant, Высотка / High-Rise,()
Pingback: gaspardetlily()
Pingback: encounters()
Pingback: zootopia 2016()
Pingback: rialudi()
Pingback: Tableau Consultant()
Pingback: data visualization designer()
Pingback: singapore grants()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: money to study in nigeria()
Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap()
Pingback: Streams()
Pingback: venta y alquiler oficinas malaga()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: teapot kettle tetsubin iron japanese()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review()
Pingback: RichKids Of Beverly Hills()
Pingback: water damage Austin()
Pingback: house painters Austin()
Pingback: Kalyan Matka()
Pingback: DJ Central London()
Pingback: austin air cleaner()
Pingback: megasesso()
Pingback: interior house painters Austin()
Pingback: http://bowcuttdental.com/()
Pingback: Inkjet printer()
Pingback: Fortress Lock & Security()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: Hulu Login()
Pingback: Umziehen()
Pingback: Las Vegas Electrician Electrical Contractor()
Pingback: how to make whatsapp channels()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: saudi rubber flooring()
Pingback: charcoal teeth whitening()
Pingback: get your ex lover back()
Pingback: sleeping pills()
Pingback: verhuisservice den haag()
Pingback: grannys best natural remedies for alopecia areata()
Pingback: how to play piano()
Pingback: easy webinar()
Pingback: Home Depot Credit Card Login()
Pingback: cast aluminum outdoor()
Pingback: http://austinsteamit.com/()
Pingback: Tooth filling Mission Viejo()
Pingback: Grand Lake cabins()
Pingback: ideas for company name()
Pingback: Abnehmen nachhaltig ernährungsplan stoffwechsel gesund natürlich()
Pingback: best fence builder Austin()
Pingback: glossycleaners()
Pingback: wedding rings tulsa()
Pingback: cdn-i30definebabe.tigaz.top()
Pingback: Tulsa irrigation()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: Asbestos surveys and training awareness()
Pingback: weatherproof projector housings()
Pingback: en iyi mobil bahis siteleri()
Pingback: En güvenilir casino siteleri()
Pingback: cheat game android online()
Pingback: homemade fleshlight()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: electric hair brush straightener()
Pingback: Toys video()
Pingback: www.klimczakhairdesigners.pl/onas.html()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: Tao of Badass Joshua Pellicer()
Pingback: epic soccer training()
Pingback: Synergy Spanish()
Pingback: dancing violinist()
Pingback: principal garden()
Pingback: free psychic love reading()
Pingback: best garage door repair Austin()
Pingback: Bondage()
Pingback: Editorial Magazine Photography Washington DC()
Pingback: SunTrust Online Banking Login()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: men's styling service()
Pingback: location salle strasbourg()
Pingback: Cliff Davis Tampa()
Pingback: http://sedotwc-surabaya.bravesites.com/()
Pingback: loans no credit check()
Pingback: арматура сип()
Pingback: Quicken Loans Login()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: resignation letter samples()
Pingback: designer girls clothing()
Pingback: porno espaï¿½o()
Pingback: McAfee Account Login()
Pingback: URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/()
Pingback: Summer Dresses()
Pingback: clash royale hack no survey()
Pingback: Free Screen Recorder Download()
Pingback: Baby Nail Clipper Set()
Pingback: Birthday party ideas()
Pingback: New homes Austin()
Pingback: ADO()
Pingback: Buy Phenq()
Pingback: previous()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: binary options()
Pingback: Multilingual SEO()
Pingback: Future Electronics Montreal()
Pingback: Tulsa lawn care()
Pingback: china proxies list()
Pingback: official website()
Pingback: Venture Capital()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: Products for Oily Skin()
Pingback: kraft brown notebook()
Pingback: Home Page()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: over at this website()
Pingback: funny jokes()
Pingback: Wedding Gown Cleaning and Preservation()
Pingback: Vancouver BC airport shuttle Northstarlimos()
Pingback: hoer()
Pingback: fiskeutrustning()
Pingback: CDR SAMPLES FOR ELECTRONIC ENGINEER()
Pingback: Airport Transportation()
Pingback: aweber()
Pingback: Message your friends()
Pingback: learn german articles()
Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android()
Pingback: raspberry ketone weight loss()
Pingback: Hassie()
Pingback: Austin SteamIT()
Pingback: Credit Counseling()
Pingback: backflow testing()
Pingback: cartoon porn comics()
Pingback: skinny your body skinny fiber weight loss()
Pingback: addium limitless pill review()
Pingback: chengdu tour()
Pingback: Cerchio nel grano()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: Tierklinik Mannheim()
Pingback: Wedding-photography-Washington-DC()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Doug Cotter()
Pingback: dog care naples fl()
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental()
Pingback: RAW PAPERS()
Pingback: Refrigerator Repair nyc()
Pingback: how to use essential oils()
Pingback: Los Cabos limousines()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: na chatroom()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: exitus recruitment()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: installshield download()
Pingback: tulsa irrigation()
Pingback: Billig tannlege()
Pingback: Startups Stories()
Pingback: dog sitting naples florida()
Pingback: Doctor's()
Pingback: miniature bulldog()
Pingback: Best Vines()
Pingback: golf range netting()
Pingback: Terrie()
Pingback: golf course netting()
Pingback: Expert comptable boulangerie()
Pingback: Manhattan Home Design Reviews()
Pingback: forex scalping robot()
Pingback: Custom Bobblehead()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki przez internet()
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography()
Pingback: Big Red Apparel()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: Best credit card processor()
Pingback: where to buy gap insurance for car()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: free kik guide()
Pingback: Corrupt Judge Robert G. Creely lawyer()
Pingback: dog kennel()
Pingback: roasting pan pyrex()
Pingback: cerrajeros en san juan()
Pingback: disco light hire yeovil()
Pingback: Look At This()
Pingback: free xbox live codes every minute()
Pingback: caddy organizer bag()
Pingback: best mattress()
Pingback: in-home dog care in naples()
Pingback: moving labor()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Alise()
Pingback: Peter()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: emergency drain clearing austin()
Pingback: Garden design Canberra()
Pingback: العاب بنات()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: punta cana golf()
Pingback: IATA certified Pet Transport Cage in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: universal car accessories ebay()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: Nelida()
Pingback: clickbank()
Pingback: health fitness()
Pingback: Solo ads()
Pingback: make money blogging()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia g3000()
Pingback: Vehicle GPS Tracker()
Pingback: seat gap protectors()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract for blood sugar()
Pingback: u php regex()
Pingback: children's clothes manufacturers uk()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: News Magazine()
Pingback: in-home dog care in naples()
Pingback: Evonne()
Pingback: hot()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: 5 gallon water pump dolphin()
Pingback: pa system rental singapore()
Pingback: leadership training singapore()
Pingback: healthy food in singapore()
Pingback: british used clothing()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: singing monsters cheats()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: hack hungry shark()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: Latasha Padiong()
Pingback: Griselda()
Pingback: search engine optimisation expert()
Pingback: meaning of abramo()
Pingback: th8 war base design()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: biblical names()
Pingback: bidding()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: how to create an android anal without coding()
Pingback: 15 year old porn developer()
Pingback: free easy instagram followers()
Pingback: fucked hard()
Pingback: I thought about this()
Pingback: apple shooter games()
Pingback: seo training minneapolis()
Pingback: ebay deals nexus 10()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: seo minneapolis()
Pingback: PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO()
Pingback: swap.com crunchbase()
Pingback: Emails Extractor Private()
Pingback: amazon publish your own book()
Pingback: High pr links()
Pingback: casino no deposit bonus()
Pingback: happy valentines day pics()
Pingback: league of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: bikini luxe()
Pingback: zubin medora()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: curso de detetive particular profissional()
Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories()
Pingback: i thought about this()
Pingback: visit()
Pingback: more()
Pingback: Clarine()
Pingback: Buddy Hulsizer()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: effects of raspberry ketone()
Pingback: overstock online shopping()
Pingback: chapter 7 bankruptcy carlisle()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: Green SEO Writing()
Pingback: opensky.com()
Pingback: groupon promo code()
Pingback: how to get free netflix 2016()
Pingback: webcam girl worden()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: click this()
Pingback: over here()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: loan payment plan()
Pingback: ppl electric()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: electrician 85255()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: paypal loans()
Pingback: plumbing camera snake rental()
Pingback: commercial plumbing rough in()
Pingback: c l locksmith salisbury md()
Pingback: click to read more()
Pingback: electrician pay()
Pingback: electrician business cards()
Pingback: water ionizer loans()
Pingback: laan hurtige penge nu()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: laane penge()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: lane penge nu()
Pingback: 3gp mobile porn()
Pingback: DIRECTV packages()
Pingback: Cable for business owners()
Pingback: kangen water()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: tv online, online tv()
Pingback: tv online, online tv()
Pingback: watch tv show episodes()
Pingback: tv online, online tv()
Pingback: Click here to download()
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: blue ofica()
Pingback: cat 4 brother()
Pingback: Packard Plant bid canceled after Chicago-area investor can't pay up - Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: Bidder must pay $1.8 million today to buy Packard Plant - Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: Peruvian next up to buy Packard Plant after missed deadline - Motor City Muckraker()