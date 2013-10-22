Photos: About 60 North End homes sell for as low as $500

Detroit’s North End neighborhood has beautiful homes battered by a rough past.

Will it make a comeback or deteriorate like so many other neighborhoods?

If the Wayne County tax-foreclosure auction is any indication, the verdict is mixed.

With more than 140 properties starting at a $500 minimum bid, about 60 sold. That means roughly 80 houses and lots couldn’t fetch even $500. Those homes are now owned by the city, which does not maintain its properties.

The North End, just east of New Center, was an important migratory route for African Americans in the late 1950s after the construction of I-75 forced residents out of the predominately black neighborhoods of Black Bottom and Paradise Valley.

While the boundaries often change, New Center is generally bounded by Woodward to the west, I-75 to the east, East Grand Boulevard to the south and Westminster to the north.

These North End homes were up for auction.

654 E. Philadelphia. Sold for $600. Last sold for $79,000 in 2008 .

560 E. Philadelphia. Sold for $600.

519 E. Philadelphia. Sold for $500.

510 E. Philadelphia. Didn’t sell.

315 E. Philadelphia. Sold for $500.

This 7,500-square-foot building at 204 E. Philadelphia didn’t sell.

211 E. Euclid. Sold for $500.

268 E. Euclid. Sold for $4,000.

8410 Brush. Sold for $500.

532 E. Euclid. Sold for $500.

330 Melbourne. Sold for $1,200.

284 Melbourne. Didn’t sell.

50 Melbourne. Didn’t sell.

For more information on the auction, check out our friends at Why Don’t We Own This? for a searchable database.

