9 ugly Detroit houses selling for $500

Connect on Linked in

These homes have seen better days.

Of the nearly 15,000 houses and other properties up for sale in the Wayne County tax foreclosure auction, many are dilapidated and structurally unsound. Some are even on the city’s demolition list.

The auction closes different days this week. Stay tuned for a lot of updates.

Check out Why Don’t Why Own This? for more information on the auction.

This one at 4232 Chene is already painted.

Your very own vandalized treasure at 3610 St. Aubin.

You could have a makeshift landfill outside your house at 4702 Tillman.

Merge with nature in this 102-year-old wood frame home at 2196 Concord.

What’s a little fire damage at this brick home at 332 W. Nevada.

Well, most of the house at 1975 Pasadena is standing.

This house at 16o W. Golden Gate is popular with no-talent vandals.

Merge with nature at this 3331 E. Kirby house.

Your new house at 5950 Lucky Place needs a little love.