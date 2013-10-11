28 Detroit houses selling for $500 at county auction

Nearly 15,000 homes, businesses, churches and industrial buildings in Detroit are up for auction for a minimum $500 bid.
This is the second and final round of Wayne County’s annual tax-foreclosure auction.
Some of the properties are abandoned and gutted, while others would fetch more than $85,000 in any other community.
The auction kicked off this week and ends between Oct. 21 and 25.
This is part of our continuing coverage of an auction that could help or hurt the struggling city .
Check out Why Don’t We Own This? to view all of the properties up for bid and to use some nifty mapping technology.
4851 Tillman, Built in 1900, 5,314 square feet.
37451 Concord, Built in 1910, 4,617 square feet.
2500 W. Philadelphia, Built in 1921, 5,140 square feet.
2446 Atkinson, Built in 1910, Sold for $110,000 in 2007.
2414 Atkinson, Built in 1914, 5,358 square feet.
2401 Oakman, Built in 1962, 12,327 square feet.
2271 Pasadena, Built in 1925. 3,833 square feet.
2263 Atkinson, Built in 1921, 5,401 square feet.
2226 Cadillac, Built in 1914, Sold for $104,700 in April 2008.
2210 Concord, Built in 1912, Two-family flat
2156 Cadillac, 6,229 square feet, Sold for $22,500 in 2007.
2067 Atkinson, Built in 1920, 5,401 square feet.
2051 Atkinson, Built in 1914, 5,401 square feet. Sold for $70,000 in 2005.
2036 Pasadena, Built in 1917.
1532 Atkinson, Built in 1915, Sold for $50,000 in 2007.
1454 Bewick, Built in 1916, 5,532 square feet.
1188 Atkinson, Built in 1915, 5,348 square feet.
263 W. Nevada, Built 1923, Sold for $133,000 in 2007, 5,617 square feet.
920 Marston, Built in 1910
526 Smith, Built in 1910, Sold for $31,400 in 2008.
454 Horton, Built in 1905, Sold for $16,000 in 2001.
414 E. Bethune, Built in 1915.
67 W. Dakota, Vacant lot, House demolished in last two years.
38 Nevada, Built in 1914.
27 W .Savannah, Sold for $126,000 in 2008.
585 E .Grand Blvd., Built in 1922, 7,318 square feet. Last sold for $34,000 in 1989.
917 Edison, Built in 1911, Last sold for $92,500 in 2007.
1634 Atkinson, Built in 1920. Last sold for $7,700 in 1990.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: Sobering report: 20% of Detroiters could lose homes to tax foreclosure this year | Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: iPhone 5()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: รถมือสอง()
Pingback: Gustavo (guscon) | Pearltrees()
Pingback: That sold for what?! 7 revealing facts about tax auction in Detroit - Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: Explore crumbling remains of newly bought Packard Plant – Page 2 - Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: Abandoned Packard Plant sells for surprising $6 million - Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: Packard Plant bids reach $225,000 as auction ends today - Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: Photos: About 60 North End homes sell for as low as $500 - Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: 9 ugly Detroit houses selling for $500 - Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: 28 Detroit houses selling for $500 at county auction | The Freedom Watch()