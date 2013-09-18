State investigates PAC tied to Duggan’s mayoral campaign

The state has launched an investigation into a political action committee that supports Mike Duggan’s run for mayor following allegations that the PAC accepted inappropriate donations and misused the money, the Secretary of State’s office confirmed to us this afternoon.

The probe comes on the heels of complaints by mayoral candidate Benny Napoleon’s PAC, Detroit Forward, and perennial mayoral candidate Tom Barrow.

Turnaround-Detroit PAC is run by former state Sen. Buzz Thomas.

The PAC and Duggan’s campaign have two weeks to respond to the allegations, which claim two-thirds of the PAC’s $1.2 million came illegally from corporations, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Critics also allege that the PAC violated state law by coordinating spending with Duggan’s campaign chest.

Duggan’s campaign dismissed the allegations as false.