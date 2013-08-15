Toddler among 3 shot in drive-by outside new restaurant

Update: Detroit police issued the following correction: “Only the male victim, age 25, not 20, received a gunshot wound. Still listed in temporary serious condition. The other two victims were injured from the broken glass.”

Gunfire erupted outside of a restaurant on Michigan Avenue in Detroit on Wednesday evening, striking two men and a 2-year-old girl.

Police said the victims, who were in temporary serious condition Wednesday night, indicated they had no idea why someone would open fire on them as they stood outside of a soon-to-be-open restaurant at Michigan and 24th. They said the 5 p.m. shooting happened so fast that they weren’t able to get good descriptions of the suspects.

Police are looking for three white or hispanic men who fired shots from a black or red car. The make and model are unknown.

A bullet pierced the front window of Snack in the Box, where a sign read, “OPEN SOON.”