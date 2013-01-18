Lawlessness ensues as Detroit paramedics come under increasing attack

On Wednesday, a man who called 911 because he was having adverse reactions to his medications attacked two paramedics and shoved one of them into a bedroom at the 4400 block of Freer, EMS said. While in the room, the paramedic barricaded himself and called 911. The suspect busted in and assaulted the paramedic a second time, according to EMS.

Another crew was attacked Tuesday, and two more were chased away as they arrived to a scene.

Detroit Police Sgt. Eren Stephens said the city is doing its best and devising a long-term solution.

“We’re steadfast. We aren’t going anywhere,” Stephens told me. “The question is, how do we go about strategically making our city better and safer? I am so hopeful. I believe in our city and in our people.”

Attacks on city workers are becoming more common. Last month, someone chucked a molotov cocktail at a fire station. A month before, thieves stole a ladder and other items from a fire truck as firefighters battled a nearby blaze. About a year ago, a group of men brutally beat a bus driver.

Despite the increasing dangers, city officials cut the wages of firefighters and EMS by 10% and reduced health care and pension benefits, adding to the low morale of paramedics.

Mayor Dave Bing said the cuts were necessary to avoid the appointment of an emergency manager.

