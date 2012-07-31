Detroit City Council rejects contract because of city’s former ties with KKK

Detroit City Council declined to approve a contract from a Howell-based company today because of the city’s ties with the Ku Klux Klan.
“This looks really bad,” Council President Charles Pugh said of the contract. “You can’t have contracts coming from Howell, Mich.”
It’s unclear whether council has the legal authority to reject a contract based on a city’s former ties with the KKK.
The ex-Grand Dragon of the KKK had lived in Howell in Livingston County, which has an ugly history with white supremacists.
“I don’t know anyone from Detroit doing work for Howell,” Councilwoman JoAnn Watson said. “This is money that belongs to the people of Detroit.”
Mayor Dave Bing’s administration defended choosing the unnamed company because it was the lowest bidder and most qualified. Only a few businesses applied for the work.
Pugh said he didn’t mean to offend Howell residents.
“I’m sure Howell folks are good people,” Pugh said. “I’m all for diversity.”
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: For Honor Chosen One()
Pingback: http://tiny.cc/1csrby()
Pingback: quotes about moving on and letting go()
Pingback: Du lich Viet()
Pingback: best coffee maker with grinder()
Pingback: modrzew dlh()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/27qDgvU()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: floating charms pendant()
Pingback: hop over to this web-site()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: 手錶手機色情()
Pingback: Honest Review 2016()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: cedr dlh()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: iv therapy coral springs()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: freight carrier multimodal()
Pingback: Dog shampoo for itchy skin()
Pingback: natural roach killer()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: Email advertising()
Pingback: Spongebob()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Socialr()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: organic beauty products()
Pingback: fake taxi()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: iv therapy deerfield()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: forniry()
Pingback: Comprar en lineaequiposmedicos()
Pingback: motor club of america scam()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: vitamin c iv therapy side effects()
Pingback: flyers club box view by ClubFlyersPrints.com()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Rugby Streaming HD()
Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة()
Pingback: foundation repair Austin()
Pingback: avast pro license key()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: bandar judi maxbet()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: water damage Austin TX()
Pingback: affordable moving fraser height bc()
Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream()
Pingback: Limos Bus Vancouver BC()
Pingback: top rated portable air purifier()
Pingback: deck building Austin TX()
Pingback: worn on tv()
Pingback: vinyl windows()
Pingback: Wow()
Pingback: Lenovo()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: jvzoo huge bonus()
Pingback: top article()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: This Site()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: awangga souvenir()
Pingback: acc for porn site()
Pingback: UAN Login()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon 25 off()
Pingback: junk car austin tx()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: check comment is here()
Pingback: instrumental background music for videos()
Pingback: Tess and Trish()
Pingback: allandale austin plumber()
Pingback: tarrytown drain cleaning()
Pingback: Sigelei T150 Touch Screen Mod()
Pingback: Art classes for kids mansfield()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin TX()
Pingback: decorative concrete floors in Austin()
Pingback: money to study in south africa()
Pingback: demirdöküm servisi()
Pingback: equityplays()
Pingback: Austin Junk Car Buyers()
Pingback: professional home security system installation Austin()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: alopecia areata()
Pingback: tormkey casino solution()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: best deck builders Austin()
Pingback: abomaedchen.aguide.win()
Pingback: https://www.cerrajerosvalenciaprecio.es()
Pingback: Trad Witchcraft Reading group()
Pingback: adult shops()
Pingback: http://www.klimczakhairdesigners.pl/()
Pingback: homone therapy pregnancy()
Pingback: fue hair transplant singapore()
Pingback: california psychics reviews()
Pingback: stephen leather eBooks()
Pingback: this page()
Pingback: lake grande condo()
Pingback: City Professional Dentists()
Pingback: Temple()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: sunprovince()
Pingback: http://sedotwc-surabaya.webs.com/()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: dog walkers naples()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: clash royale hack for android()
Pingback: New home communities austin()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: no deposit casino bonusï¿½()
Pingback: over at this website()
Pingback: hilarious jokes()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: residual income()
Pingback: check this our()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: voice lessons sing your style()
Pingback: marquetry furniture()
Pingback: Rolande()
Pingback: forskolin 20% and thyroid()
Pingback: singorama.com()
Pingback: taoofbadass()
Pingback: jailbreak ios 9.3 untethered()
Pingback: cognimaxx xl gnc()
Pingback: Best drones for sale()
Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl()
Pingback: Doug Cotter()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: anonymous chat()
Pingback: how to get ex back no matter what()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: engagement()
Pingback: InstallShield()
Pingback: Startups In Delhi()
Pingback: dog boarding naples()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: celeb pics()
Pingback: Rosalia()
Pingback: Word Puzzles()
Pingback: spa break jersey()
Pingback: iphone 6 glass screen protector()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: jay servidio()
Pingback: condo()
Pingback: fireproof home safe()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: forex bot()
Pingback: Sports()
Pingback: Gym Wear()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: somnapure natural sleep aid()
Pingback: ingreso extra()
Pingback: trends()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: Nootropics()
Pingback: reddit fitness()
Pingback: tannlege()
Pingback: duckbill check valve water flood diffuser()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: broadway musical lyrics()
Pingback: tablet()
Pingback: Blogging Tips()
Pingback: m88 wap()
Pingback: voir streaming series gratuit()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: handuk terry palmer()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: Curatorships Robert Creely()
Pingback: pet sitter()
Pingback: Clemente Wiggett()
Pingback: dugout caddy organizer()
Pingback: help loading rental truck()
Pingback: over here()
Pingback: get free xbox live codes in 60 seconds()
Pingback: Legend(Regarder Legend en streaming}()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: Compagnie de menage ste-julie()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: cerrajero elche()
Pingback: skull ring, stackable gold ring()
Pingback: try Me()
Pingback: b?ng giá son dulux()
Pingback: Automated Trading System()
Pingback: extraction de donnees dans excel()
Pingback: Baroness Chocolates()
Pingback: center for drug addiction()
Pingback: Courtyard gardens Canberra()
Pingback: fundraising website()
Pingback: Commercial power devices()
Pingback: food places near me()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: how to train your dog()
Pingback: hip hop()
Pingback: ABANICOS PERSONALIZADOS()
Pingback: virtual reality()
Pingback: Airline approved Dog Travel crate in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: punta cana santo domingo()
Pingback: terrible parking()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: serviporno()
Pingback: identity guard()
Pingback: Motor Club of America benefits()
Pingback: Kinder()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: gay dating milan()
Pingback: Femme de menage montreal()
Pingback: bathroom scale wifi()
Pingback: best selling products()
Pingback: Small business loans()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: trip expriences()
Pingback: Email marketing()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Instantly ageless ingredients()
Pingback: edm()
Pingback: How to Get Money Online()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: anastasiadate()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia quanto si dimagrisce()
Pingback: start a penny auction()
Pingback: jobs for veterans()
Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker()
Pingback: penny auction script()
Pingback: flat belly overnight()
Pingback: IOS Apps()
Pingback: Microcap()
Pingback: Comedy()
Pingback: Banheira()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix 9 Day()
Pingback: man cave()
Pingback: we buy houses()
Pingback: Osmosis Skin Care()
Pingback: daily dog walkers naples()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Balikpapan()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman()
Pingback: http://qualityfoundationrepairaustin.com/()
Pingback: happy workers()
Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer howto tutorial()
Pingback: 5 gallon water bottle dispenser caps()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: drain clearing westlake()
Pingback: sales training course singapore()
Pingback: kids party planner()
Pingback: pa system rental singapore()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: toko sprei()
Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur()
Pingback: Hotel Di Depok()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: boom beach apk hack()
Pingback: Auralei Anti Wrinkle Cream Review()
Pingback: Probiotic()
Pingback: th8 war base 2016()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: meaning of arlo()
Pingback: Tamatha()
Pingback: pet transport()
Pingback: converting traffic to sales()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Otto Prag()
Pingback: austin residential roofer()
Pingback: water treatment system in Barrie Ontario()
Pingback: Tampa Bail()
Pingback: news()
Pingback: protectmyid reviews()
Pingback: vitamin c serum()
Pingback: plumbing repair Tarrytown()
Pingback: iodine supplement()
Pingback: CANON PIXMA iP100 Driver Free Download()
Pingback: L’Mage Advanced Moisturizing Complex Review()
Pingback: travr()
Pingback: th8 war layout()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: th8 base layout()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: Termite Treatment Perth()
Pingback: blues chords()
Pingback: unique jewelry denver()
Pingback: digital signage canada()
Pingback: Fat loss()
Pingback: jayden jaymes anal()
Pingback: best restaurant birmingham()
Pingback: finn frankies bikini()
Pingback: assignment writing service()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: 3m auto window tint austin()
Pingback: Read Full Report()
Pingback: essay porno()
Pingback: minneapolis seo company()
Pingback: mengatasi ejakulasi dini()
Pingback: Laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: publishing a kindle book()
Pingback: no deposit bonusesï¿½()
Pingback: Tonia()
Pingback: personal injury attorney in Ottawa()
Pingback: app developers uk()
Pingback: league of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: plumbing repair Tarrytown()
Pingback: bikini luxe review()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: ecografe ieftine()
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories()
Pingback: Cary Ridgeway()
Pingback: i thought about this()
Pingback: Best Prostate Supplement()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: raspberry ketones and green tea()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: best t-shirt design()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: http://kicholo.taiyoutec.com.tw/redirect?link=http://www.crosscreekprogram.com()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/desktop-repairs/()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: More city council race baiting: Howell is the KKK - City-Data Forum()