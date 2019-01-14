Audio: Mayor Fouts boasted about trip to Amsterdam where ‘you could get a 16-year-old’

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, who often rambled about his taste for younger women in media interviews, boasted about the ease of picking up prostitutes during a trip to Amsterdam, saying “You could get a 16-year-old if you wanted one,” according to a new recording obtained by Motor City Muckraker.

Two years ago, Motor City Muckraker revealed another recording of the mayor comparing black people to “chimps” and calling women “dried up cunts.”

Fouts has called the recordings fake, despite audio experts confirming their authenticity.

In the latest recording, Fouts, who is 76, told an employee in 2013 that “any kind of sex you want is legal” in Amsterdam.

“They have women sitting in, like, these storefront windows, and you know, there is one live woman sitting there, and you tap on it. They took credit cards back then. … You could get a 16-year-old girl if you wanted to.”

Fouts told a Washington Post reporter in 2009 that he “doesn’t like to give his age because he says he tends to date younger women.”

In 2012, a private investigator videotaped Fouts and his young assistant, Amanda Mika, holding hands in Chicago.

Since then, her salary has ballooned from $40,000 to $73,000 while most city employees received modest wage hikes of 1.5% and 2.5%.

While I covered the city of Warren at the Detroit Free Press in 2008 and 2009, Fouts often bragged to me about dating women in their 20s.

Fouts stopped talking to me after I posted audio of him mocking black people and older women.

Protests broke out after the audio was posted, but the mayor refused to step down, saying the recordings were part of a smear campaign.