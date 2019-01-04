New Congresswoman Rashida Tliab pledges, ‘We’re going to impeach that motherf*cker’

Congresswoman Rashida Tliab

Just hours after Michigan’s Rashida Tliab was sworn in Thursday as one of the first Muslim women in Congress, the progressive Democrat pledged to impeach President Trump before a cheering crowd.

Tliab, who was elected to Michigan’s 13th District as the first Palestinian-American woman in Congress, told a cheering crowd: “We’re going to impeach the motherfucker.”

Tliab was elected in November to serve on the seat formerly held for decades by civil rights legend John Conyers. Tliab defeated Mayor Duggan’s hand-picked candidate, Brenda Jones, president of the Detroit City Council.

As Tliab was sworn in, she wore a traditional Palestinian thobe adorned with hand-stitched embroidery.

Tliab explained in an article for Elle, Tliab explained why she decided to wear the throbe, or dress.

“Throughout my career in public service, the residents I have had the privilege of fighting for have embraced who I am, especially my Palestinian roots,” she wrote. “This is what I want to bring to the United States Congress, an unapologetic display of the fabric of the people in this country.”