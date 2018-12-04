Detroit cop charged in beating, state GOP seizes power from Dems, bathroom bribery: Tuesday briefing

These are Monday’s top stories:

Police corporal charged with beating naked, unarmed woman

A Detroit police corporal has been charged after video caught him beating a naked and unarmed woman inside Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Dewayne Jones, 47, was charged Tuesday with misconduct in office and assault and battery in connection with the Aug. 1 beating of the 29-year-old woman, who may be mentally ill.

The alleged assault occurred as an officer and hospital staff restrained her after she was accused of spitting and shouting profanities at employees and biting an officer.

Jones, an 18-year veteran of the police department, was suspended after the video surfaced.

GOP Republicans seize power from newly elected Dems

Michigan Republicans are trying to undermine Democrats who took control of statewide seats in the general election last month.

With the offices of governor, attorney general and secretary of state now in the hands of Democrats, Republicans have proposed a slate of bills to transfer more power to the GOP-controlled Legislature.

One bill would enable the Legislature to intervene in legal battles that the attorney general does not want to defend.

Another bill is aimed at removing the secretary of state from oversight of the state’s campaign finance laws and give that authority to a bi-partisan commission.

Former CEO sentenced to year in prison for bathroom bribes

The CEO of a technology company was sentenced to one year in federal prison for delivering thousands of dollars in illegal payments to the city’s then-director of technology service.

Parimal Mehta was the CEO of FutureNet Group Inc. when he delivered some of the bribes in restaurant bathrooms to Charles Dodd. Metha also gifted the city official with pricey bottles of cognac and jobs for his family.

In exchange for the bribes, Dodd provided Mehta with private information about upcoming contracts and projects so he could win bids.

Dodd was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

