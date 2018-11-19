Duggan nepotism, $4K water bill, car insurance rates: Your Monday briefing

These are Monday’s stories:

Mayor Duggan’s son gets top post for Whitmer’s transition team

It didn’t take long for Gretchen Whitmer to inject nepotism into her gubernatorial transition team.

The Democrat, who received big donations from one of Mayor Duggan’s political action committees, has chosen the mayor’s son, Ed Duggan, as essentially the gatekeeper of the transition team.

Whitmer appointed the mayor’s son to the position of director of external affairs for the transition team.

“That’s a pretty significant position. It is a trusted position. It means they trust you enough to be the guy, the go-between in the community,” veteran Detroit political consultant Eddie McDonald told Detroit News columnist Bankole Thompson.

The appointment raises serious questions about the influence of the mayor’s powerful political machine, which relies predominately on suburban developers, bankers and other movers and shakers who have show no interest in the struggling neighborhoods.

Ed Duggan has received other jobs thanks to his pops, including a top position to hire young people as part of the Downtown Detroit Partnership’s Grow Detroit’s Young Talent, which used some of the new employees to help with the mayor’s re-election campaign.

Detroit hits couple with $4,000 water bill for their home

A Detroit couple was slapped with a nearly $4,000 water bill for their home.

That means Barbara and Spencer Barfield would have used nearly 122,000 gallons of water in a month – or 2.5 gallons per minute, Fox 2 reports.

When the Barfields called the city’s water department, they were told to set up a payment plan. It also will take up to six weeks for water officials to investigate.

The city has shut off water to tens of thousands of residents for failing to pay their water bills, some of which have been described as impossibly expensive.

Gilbert pledges to fund ballot initiative to lower car insurance rates

Billionaire developer Dan Gilbert has pledged to fund a ballot initiative in 2020 to reduce the costs of auto insurance in Michigan if lawmakers fail to act.

“If our leaders are not able to come together and get it done for the people, our position is then we need to take this directly to the people in 2020,” Jared Fleisher, vice president of government relations for Quicken Loans, told Crain’s Detroit Business.

State lawmakers have failed to support no-fault reform, which has been spearheaded by Mayor Duggan, in part because the initiative lacks teeth to go after predatory insurance companies, which have helped fund Duggan’s campaigns and those of his supporters.

