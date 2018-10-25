Joe Louis Arena demo, Detroit cop-involved shooting, charter revision commission: Your Thursday briefing

“Morning Briefing” is a new feature in Motor City Muckraker to keep you informed as we add award-winning reporters to our independent newsroom that soon will be a nonprofit watchdog. Your donations are key to our ability to produce more vigorous, meaningful, nonpartisan journalism at a time when news rooms are cutting back on impactful, investigative stories.

These are Thursday’s top stories:

Costs of demolishing Joe Louis Arena Doubles to $12M

Taxpayers are on the hook for $12 million to demolish the publicly financed Joe Louis Arena, the former home of the Detroit Red Wings.

The estimated cost of demolition was $6 million in 2014, but Sarah Pavelko, director of real estate for the Detroit Economic Growth Corp, told Crain’s Detroit Business “that certain site conditions and general demolition costs had increased since the original estimate several years ago.”

Now the Detroit City Council must approve $12 million in bonds at a time when the city’s neighborhoods and police department are vastly underfunded.

Taxpayers are already on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars that helped the billionaire Ilitch family build a new Red Wings arena.

Detroit police officer shot an assault suspect

A Detroit police officer shot a 45-year-old man Wednesday night after responding to a call about an assault.

Police said the man, who was in critical condition, was suspected of assaulting two people on the 14900 block of Tireman shortly after 8 p.m.

Police were tight-lipped about what prompted the shooting, only saying the suspect was shot in an alley. A weapon was recovered.

“An internal investigation has been launched and we are investigating the details and circumstances of the shooting,” police said in a statement.

Forum tonight on Detroit Charter Revision Commission

Candidates vying for nine seats on the Detroit Charter Revision Commission are set to discuss their platforms at a forum from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The forum, which is open to the public, will take place at the Wellness Plan Building at 7700 Second Avenue near Pallister.

Voters in November will elected nine of the 15 candidates, many of whom have connections to Mayor Duggan.

Motor City Muckraker is an independent watchdog without advertisements. Your donations help us continue providing vigorous, nonpartisan investigations.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for breaking news and investigative reports.