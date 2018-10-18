More bodies found at funeral home, cops avoid jail time, police get pay hike: Your Thursday briefing

“Morning Briefing” is a new feature in Motor City Muckraker to keep you informed as we add award-winning reporters to our independent newsroom that soon will be a nonprofit watchdog. Your donations are key to our ability to produce more vigorous, meaningful, nonpartisan journalism at a time when news rooms are cutting back on impactful, investigative stories.

These are Thursday’s top stories:

More remains found at Detroit funeral home

More gruesome discoveries were made at the Detroit funeral home where state authorities last week found the remains of 11 infants in a hidden ceiling compartment.

The state confirmed that the remains of four cremated bodies were found this week in the basement of the shuttered Cantrell Funeral Home on Mack near Beawick on the east side.

Construction workers found the remains while clearing out the basement, the building’s new owner told The Detroit News.

“My construction workers found the remains in the basement,” said Naveed Syed, CEO of Quality Behavioral Health Services, a nonprofit addiction treatment and counseling center. “They were all in individual containers with the person’s name on the container.”

Two Detroit cops avoid jail after failing to report fatal car crash

Two police officers who failed to report a car chase that resulted in a fatal crash won’t serve jail time and are back on the force.

Stephen Heid and Ronald Cadez were sentenced to one year probation and fined $500 on one charge of willful neglect of duty.

The officers initiated a chase last October, when 19-year-old Jerry Bradford Jr. wouldn’t pull over his vehicle.

Bradford crashed and died, but the officers failed to stop or even report the accident.

Detroit police to get 7% pay hike over 3 years

Struggling to retain Detroit police officers, the city has reached an agreement that would give cops a 7% increase in wages over the next three years.

The police union agreed to a contract extension that will result in the pay hike.

Police will receive an immediate 2% increase.

In addition, officers will get back four holidays that were eliminated during the city’s bankruptcy in 2013.

