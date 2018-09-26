West Nile Virus, haunted house at train station, tornadoes: Your Wednesday morning briefing

“Morning Briefing” is a new feature in Motor City Muckraker to keep you informed as we add award-winning reporters to our independent newsroom that soon will be a nonprofit watchdog. Your donations are key to our ability to produce more vigorous, meaningful, nonpartisan journalism at a time when news rooms are cutting back on impactful, investigative stories.

These are the top stories you’re waking up to:

Two more West Nile Virus deaths confirmed in Michigan

West Nile Virus has claimed two more victims this season in Michigan – an 80-year-old Oakland County man and an Allegan County resident.

Four people have died so far this season from complication from the mosquito-borne virus, state health officials said Tuesday.

The other two deaths were in Wayne County and Grand Rapids.

More than 50 human case of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Michigan as of Friday. Nearly half of them were in Wayne County.

Multiple tornadoes reported in southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that multiple tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in southeast Michigan.

The twisters were reported in Monroe County and Gibraltar in Wayne County.

A tornado warning was issued in both counties as a thunderstorm swept across the region beginning shortly after 8 p.m. The warning expired at 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Surveyors will visit both counties today to examine damage from the storm to determine whether tornadoes did touch down.

Haunted house planned at Michigan Central Station

Ford Motor Co. is hosting a haunted house at the vacant Michigan Central Station after the automaker purchased the iconic building for $90 million.

A date has not yet been determined, but Crain’s Detroit Business reports that Ford is considering Halloween, which is on a Wednesday this year, or the weekend before the holiday.

The event will be free.

Ford is asking for nearly $239 million in local, state and federal tax incentives. The cash-strapped city of Detroit, which is cutting the public safety budget by 5%, is pitching in $104 million.

