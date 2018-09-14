Ambassador Bridge president attends $100,000-a-seat fundraiser for Trump, lobbying against a rival span

Dan Stamper, president of the Ambassador Bridge, attended a $100,000-a-seat fundraiser with President Trump this week as he and the Moroun family continue to lobby the administration to undercut the Canadian government’s attempts to build a rival span.

Stamper was among about a dozen people who met privately with the president for a half hour Wednesday, sources confirmed to Motor City Muckraker.

The meeting, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, came just three months after the owners of the Ambassador Bridge aired a misleading commercial urging Trump to revoke permits issued by President Obama to allow for construction of a new, publicly owned span financed by Canada. The commercial aired on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” one of the president’s favorite news shows.

Stamper and the billionaire Moroun family are taking advantage of Trump’s ongoing trade war with Canada and his tariffs on steel imports. They are lobbying the president to rescind a key waiver granted by Obama in 2012 that exempted the sole use of U.S. steel to build the Canadian bridge.

Rescinding the waiver would likely prevent the Canadian government from building a rival bridge that connects downtown Detroit with Windsor, Ontario, according to American and Canadian officials.

The Ambassador Bridge owners also are planning to build a new span.

The Moroun family is hoping that Trump’s trade war with Canada will prompt the president to deliver what could be a fatal blow to the construction of a new, publicly owned bridge.

