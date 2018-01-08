Bloody Sunday in Detroit: At least 14 people shot or stabbed

Tune in to the “Muckraker Report” on 910AM the Superstation between 11 and noon Monday for more details on the violence Sunday.

Just days after Mayor Duggan and Police Chief James Craig boasted about a reduction in crime in 2017, violence broke out Sunday in Detroit.

At least seven people were shot – two fatally – between 4:30 a.m. and midnight Sunday. Another seven people were stabbed, including a mother who died after police said her son slit her throat. Police are investigating another suspected homicide, but the cause wasn’t immediately unknown.

The violence began shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday,when three people were shot near an after-hours club at 7 Mile & Westphalia on the city’s east side. The victims, ages 26, 35 and 58, were rushed to the hospital in different conditions. The 58-year-old was shot at least three times in the chest and was listed in extremely critical condition on Sunday.

The others – one shot in his buttock and leg, the other shot in the back of the head – are expected to survive. Shortly after 11 a.m., police were called to Springwells and Vernor on a report of a naked man down at the scene. Police arrived and said the man was dead.

At 11:40 a.m., police responded to a barricade gunman in a house with four others, including children, near Terry and Tyler, Motor City 911 first reported on Twitter. The gunman, who was arrested shortly after, said he would shoot police if they had tried to enter the home.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police confirmed another fatal shooting at Wisconsin and W. 7 Mile.

About an hour later, a 42-year-old mother was “found in her home with her throat cut” at Heyden and Wadsworth, according to Motor City 911. She died.

The suspect, the woman’s son, also is accused of two more stabbings, including one that injured a 41-year-old man at a liquor store a few minutes later at Rosebery and Wilshire on the east side.

About 40 minutes later, at 6:40 p.m., another person was stabbed at 803 E. Grand Boulevard.

At 8:20 p.m., a stabbing victim was found in the street at Promenade and Dickerson and was in critical condition at Henry Ford Hospital.

Less than a half hour later, police tracked down a man believed to be connected to three of the stabbings, including the one of his mother.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to a fatal shooting at Stahelin and Dover.

At 9:20 p.m., a man was stabbed at 2115 Alter Road and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police were investigating another confirmed shooting at Sorrento and Clarita.

