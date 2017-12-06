Exclusive: 3 Detroit journalists accused of sexual misconduct, still have jobs

Tune into the “Muckraker Report” on 91oAM the Superstation from 11-noon Wednesday to learn more details and to hear from one pastor who plans to publicly expose the alleged predators.

At least three Detroit-based journalists are accused of repeated sexual misconduct, joining a growing list of prominent men alleged to have harassed and assaulted women nationwide.

Two of the accused are television journalists, and the other is an editor at a Detroit newspaper. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, all three veteran journalists still have retained their jobs in newsrooms where some of the victims continue to work. In fact, one of the television stations is accused of ignoring numerous complaints of outrageous, lewd and repeated sexual behavior by one journalist who was given two promotions amid the growing allegations.

Seven current and former co-workers of the accused men told Motor City Muckraker that management’s failure to adequately address the misconduct exposed additional female employees to sexual harassment and assault. Some employees have quit and feared reprisal if they came forward.

One of the television journalists also has been accused of making numerous racist comments and has been asked to take an early retirement. But he is expected to remain on the job until at least the end of the year. In fact, many co-workers recently hosted a party for the journalist.

Rev. W.J. Rideout III is holding a press conference today to address the allegations and will join the “Muckraker Report” on the 910AM the Superstation on Wednesday.

