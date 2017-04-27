Detroit firefighters lied to police after crashing rig during joy ride

Three Detroit firefighters are accused of crashing their rig during a joyride and then lying to police about the cause of the accident.

The fire engine sustained $75,000 in damage on March 30 when it slammed into a median near Southfield and I-96, Fox2 reported Wednesday night. It’s unclear whether the firefighters were drunk, but they coaxed a sober firefighter to the scene, and he claimed he was driving and submitted to a drug and alcohol test.

The firefighters from Engine 55 told police that a car sideswiped them, but authorities didn’t buy it.

The firefighters are on unpaid leave during an internal investigation. It’s unclear whether police also are investigating because it is a crime to make a false police report.

Top fire officials declined to comment while the investigation is ongoing.