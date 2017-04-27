Detroit firefighters lied to police after crashing rig during joy ride

Three Detroit firefighters are accused of crashing their rig during a joyride and then lying to police about the cause of the accident.
The fire engine sustained $75,000 in damage on March 30 when it slammed into a median near Southfield and I-96, Fox2 reported Wednesday night. It’s unclear whether the firefighters were drunk, but they coaxed a sober firefighter to the scene, and he claimed he was driving and submitted to a drug and alcohol test.
The firefighters from Engine 55 told police that a car sideswiped them, but authorities didn’t buy it.
The firefighters are on unpaid leave during an internal investigation. It’s unclear whether police also are investigating because it is a crime to make a false police report.
Top fire officials declined to comment while the investigation is ongoing.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.