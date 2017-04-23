Detroit cop threatens to arrest protesters for ‘swearing in front of women’

A Detroit cop threatened to arrest protesters for “swearing in front of women and children” because they were chanting “Fuck Trump” outside of the Wayne County Jail.

The officer was referring to a 120-year-old law that made it a crime to use “indecent, immoral, obscene, vulgar or insulting language in the presence or hearing of any woman or child.”

There was just one problem: The antiquated law was repealed in December 2015 after the Michigan Court of Appeals 13 years earlier declared it violated the First Amendment right to freedom of speech.