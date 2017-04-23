Detroit cop threatens to arrest protesters for ‘swearing in front of women’

A Detroit cop threatened to arrest protesters for “swearing in front of women and children” because they were chanting “Fuck Trump” outside of the Wayne County Jail.
The officer was referring to a 120-year-old law that made it a crime to use “indecent, immoral, obscene, vulgar or insulting language in the presence or hearing of any woman or child.”
There was just one problem: The antiquated law was repealed in December 2015 after the Michigan Court of Appeals 13 years earlier declared it violated the First Amendment right to freedom of speech.
Mertilla Jones, whose 7-month granddaughter Aiyana Jones was fatally shot by a Detroit cop in a botched 2010 raid, was among the protesters rallying Friday against Wayne County building a new jail.
“So it’s illegal to swear but you can kill children?” Jones asked the officer.
Protesters had gathered outside the Wayne County Jail shortly after 5 p.m., chanting “Fuck Trump” and “Fuck Jails,” as music blared from a speaker. Through narrow windows in the jail, inmates raised their fists in solidarity with the protesters.
After about 5 minutes, a handful of five cops arrived and turned off the music. That was when the officer threatened to arrest protesters for profanity. Aware of their First Amendment rights, defiant protesters shouted louder, tempting the officer, who eventually left without making any arrests.
Protesters in downtown Detroit play “Fuck Donald Trump” in the middle of the street before a cop turns off the music. pic.twitter.com/OifVyHdvCf
— Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) April 21, 2017
The protest was organized by the Michigan Abolition Alliance and No New Wayne County Jail, which advocate alternatives to incarceration.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.