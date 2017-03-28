Mayor Duggan hires popular local journalist to tell stories of Detroiters

Mayor Mike Duggan has created a new position in the city that is designed to tell the stories of Detrioters who often are ignored by the mainstream media.

Aaron Foley, the former editor of BLAC Detroit Magazine and a published author, will earn $75,000 a year as the city’s chief storyteller.

“Aaron and the mayor are both dedicated to creating meaningful and impactful ways to give Detroiters and their neighborhoods a stronger voice,” said Peter Kadushin, Director of Communications for Mayor Duggan. “Aaron will create an innovative platform where the stories of neighborhoods and their residents can be shared, and we are excited for him to join our team.”

The stories will be featured on social media, the city’s cable channels and a new neighborhoods-focused website that Foley will create.

Foley is the publisher of “How to Live in Detroit Without Being a Jackass” and sits on the board of the United Negro College Fund’s Detroit Inter-Alumni Council and Signal-Return, a letterpress shop in Detroit’s Eastern Market.

Foley has gained a big following, especially among people who are tired of the same stories about downtown and Midtown’s revival.

“Detroit’s neighborhoods are full of passionate, dedicated residents, and I’m honored to share their stories on a wider platform,” Foley said. “This is an exciting endeavor for the city, and an opportunity to ensure a stronger voice for the neighborhoods.