Watch Planned Parenthood supporters dwarf a rally by foes

More than 1,000 supporters of Planned Parenthood dwarfed a pro-life crowd outside one of the nonprofit’s clinics in Detroit on Saturday.

The rally was originally organized by opponents of Planned Parenthood, but supporters turned out in high numbers, marching on Cass Avenue.

Donald Trump has threatened to cut federal funding to Planned Parenthood, which provides numerous health services, from mammograms and preventative care to STD testing and abortions.

