Controversial QLine streetcar hit with anti-police graffiti in Detroit

A QLine streetcar was hit with graffiti that reads, “ACAB,” which usually is an acronym for “All Cops Are Bastards.”

The streetcars have been making test rides along the 3.3-mile loop from downtown to New Center on Woodward. The streetcars are expected to open to the public this spring.

The graffiti was captured by Facebook user Mickey McCanham.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the vandalism occurred or where the streetcar was parked.

We are awaiting a response from QLine officials.

Police are investigating.

The QLine is controversial because it’s not much faster than a bus, will slow down traffic on Woodward and may force some public buses to take different routes.

In June 2015, we ran a story about the numerous potential problems with the QLine.