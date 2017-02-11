25 photos: Large rally erupts outside Planned Parenthood in Detroit

What began as a demonstration against Planned Parenthood transformed into a much larger rally for supporters of the nonprofit clinic on Saturday morning.

More than 1,000 people marched in front of Planned Parenthood on Cass Avenue in Detroit, dwarfing the anti-abortion crowd.

The dueling protests were peaceful but spirited.

All photos by Steve Neavling.

Motor City Muckraker is an independent watchdog funded by donations. To help us cover more stories like this, please consider a contribution.