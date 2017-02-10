Racist, pro-Trump graffiti investigated at Wayne State University

Wayne State University Police are investigating racist, pro-Trump graffiti found in a men’s bathroom Thursday.

A first-year student found the graffiti, which said, “Fuck Y’all N***ers. #Trump’sAmerica.”

Today, WSU President M. Roy Wilson wrote a campus-wide e-mail, saying the university is reviewing surveillance footage.

“I always find such behavior abhorrent, but I am deeply disappointed this has happened at Wayne State, where we embrace and respect our differences and strive to live by our values of diversity and inclusion,” Wilson wrote.

“Such actions will not be tolerated. Not only are they detestable; they are criminal. The Wayne State University Police Department has begun investigating these incidents and is reviewing video footage from the areas where they occurred. The department also will be increasing its vigilance to help prevent further occurrences.”

WSU Police Chief Anthony Holt also sent an e-mail to students and faculty.

“These criminal acts are subject to prosecution, and we are gathering evidence to help us apprehend the perpetrators,” Holt wrote. “We also are increasing our vigilance to prevent further incidents.”

English Professor Deanna Laurette notified the university of the graffiti.

“The instances of graffiti and intolerance really impact these younger students,” Laurette told The South End. “I haven’t seen or experienced anything like this at WSU before Trump, and I have seen and heard as well as experienced things on campus since then.”