Bomb squad investigating suspicious packages in downtown Detroit

Update at 10:30 a.m.

Detroit’s bomb squad was investigating two suspicious package found outside the Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building in downtown Detroit this morning.

After about three hours, police determined the devices were not dangerous. One was a garment bag, and the other was a speaker.

Firefighters, Homeland Security and Detroit police were on the scene at Howard between First and Cass.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the bomb squad began using a remote-controlled robot to get a closer look at the packages. A police K-9 also was used to sniff out the scene.

Streets near the building were blocked, and a nearby parking garage was closed.