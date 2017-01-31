Watch anti-Trump protesters outmaneuver police in Detroit

Wayne State University police tried to prevent an anti-Trump march from spilling into the streets Monday night, but protesters were not deterred.

A few hundred people had gathered on campus to rally against Trump’s extreme immigration restrictions. Protesters then marched on Cass and Warren when a small group broke off and marched against traffic.

Police attempted to use their vehicles to block protesters on Warren. The march lasted for about 15 minutes.

No one was arrested.

Photos and video by Steve Neavling.