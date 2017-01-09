Iraq war veteran charged with painting swastikas, racial slurs in Inkster

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

An Iraq war veteran accused of painting swastikas and racial slurs on a car, van and wall in Inkster was charged Monday with ethic intimidation and malicious destruction of property.

Prosecutors said David Cerne, 42, targeted Muslims living in an apartment building in Inkster. In one case, Cerne is accused of slashing tires and painting swastikas and the n-word on a car belonging to a Muslim man of Asian descent last week.

He’s also accused of scrawling, “Fuck you, N***er,” on a van.

Carne was in jail early Monday because he couldn’t afford the $150,000 bond.

His attorney Roman Ficaj suggested his client is mentally ill.

“He is addressing issues he may have regarding mental health,” Ficaj told Fox 2. “Hopefully we can put these allegations to rest and get him the help that he needs.”

