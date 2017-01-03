Detroit cop calls city residents ‘garbage,’ brags about assaulting them

A Detroit cop on Tuesday called city residents “garbage” and bragged that he used to “hit them with “handcuffs in the head” and “smack” children in the face.

Officer Daniel Wolff was responding on Facebook to a Motor City Muckraker story about an increasing number of Detroit police choosing to live outside the city.

Wolff, who works in the second precinct and lives in the suburbs, said he would never live in the city he serves because it is “just a nasty place.”

“Getting rid of residency was the best thing that ever happened to the Detroit Police!!!!! We have to police the garbage but you can’t make us live in the garbage.”

Wolff bemoaned cell phone cameras, saying, “You can’t walk up to a kid or asshole and smack him in the face like we did.”

Motor City Muckraker alerted police to the posts, and the screenshots were sent to Internal Affairs. Police spokesman Michael Woody said there would be “a full investigation.”

Wolff said he worked for DPD for more than 20 years.

In other Facebook posts, Wolff , who is white, said he wanted to “send a terminator (Cyberdyne series 101) back in time to take out Whoppi Goldberg and Al Sharpton’s parents.”

When someone said the post sounded racist, Wolff responded, “Don’t matter anyways, your Chaldean ass will be deported soon enough” and then called him “a little girl” and declared, “you should die.”

Wolff, a fanatic Donald Trump supporter, said he’s tired of “politically correct cry-baby soft ass snowflakes” and made a “personal pledge” to “do my best to offend at least one person a day with a harsh comment. … I want to make someone cry today.”

When I told him that Internal Affairs was investigating, Wolff responded, “Please do. I’ve been trying to get fired for years you cunt. Help me you ass.”

Motor City Muckraker is an independent watchdog funded by donations. To help us cover more stories like this, please consider a contribution.