Gunman opens fire at senior housing center, killing 2 women

A 65-year-old man who was distraught over his girlfriend breaking up with him shot and killed her and another woman after opening fire at a senior housing complex in southwest Detroit this evening.

Witnesses said Michael Reda used a rifle, nearly striking other people before he barricaded himself inside the Pablo Davis Elder Living Center at Vernor and Dix, where he and the victims were residents.

Police cordoned off the area and were able to capture him without major incident shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses said Reda was drinking alcohol throughout the day.

The living center is for people 55 and older.