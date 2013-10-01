Thousands of books discarded in Detroit schools, libraries

The library at Detroit Urban Lutheran was neatly organized. In one section, hundreds of children’s books in pristine condition were shelved alphabetically by author’s name. Another section was dedicated to hard-cover novels and classics like “Little Women,” “Grapes of Wrath” and “Great Expectations.” History books, atlases and encyclopedias were stacked waist-high in a corner.
When the private school on the west side closed a few years ago, no one bothered to salvage the books, many of which are now burned and damaged.
Leaving behind entire libraries of books is nothing new in Detroit, which has one of the highest illiteracy rates in the U.S.
Vacate a building. Leave everything behind. That’s the Detroit way.
Abandoned schools, hospitals and nursing homes also contain thousands of records with social security numbers and other sensitive information, we reported in June.
The most notorious abuse of books in Detroit involved the Roosevelt Warehouse, aka the Detroit Public Schools Book Depository, in the shadow of Michigan Central Station. A 1987 fire destroyed millions of dollars worth of school supplies, and the district left the building open to the elements.
Below are photos of books left behind in vacant buildings, some of which have been demolished. To discourage vandalism and scrapping, the school and libraries will remain anonymous.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: divvee Betrug()
Pingback: Facials()
Pingback: brazzers porno()
Pingback: 魔兽世界点卡充值()
Pingback: www.lettinggoandmovingonquotes.com()
Pingback: move forward in life()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: Pool Cleaning Cypress()
Pingback: coffee machine with grinder()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: start of David locket()
Pingback: start of David locket()
Pingback: Check Out Your URL()
Pingback: Whatsapp Marketing Campaings()
Pingback: Whatsapp automatic accounts creator()
Pingback: how to make whatsapp channels()
Pingback: how to make whatsapp channels()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: 手錶手機色情()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Best Websites 2016()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: iv fluid therapy side effects()
Pingback: waterfront motels jensen beach()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: global freight forwarder()
Pingback: freight carrier multimodal()
Pingback: Solo Ads in USA()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: apartment locator Addison()
Pingback: spongebob videos()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Marketing articles()
Pingback: Socialr()
Pingback: Socialr()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: weight loss()
Pingback: Cycling team Apparel()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: Ruksis780()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: mca payment proof()
Pingback: Equipos de laboratorio()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: Cream Temulawak()
Pingback: teeth whitening Cedar Park()
Pingback: teeth whitening Cedar Park()
Pingback: dental implants Georgetown()
Pingback: Maxim()
Pingback: colors()
Pingback: florida homeowners insurance quote()
Pingback: radar detectors austin()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: day spa Austin()
Pingback: August()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: Austin estate planning attorney()
Pingback: العاب الكمبيوتر()
Pingback: foundation repair Austin()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: Ben and Holly Little Kingdom()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: bandar betting ibcbet()
Pingback: Austin new home communities()
Pingback: new home communities Austin()
Pingback: http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/()
Pingback: water damage Austin TX()
Pingback: Vancouver BC Airport Shuttle()
Pingback: spiritual counsellor()
Pingback: psoriasis free for life()
Pingback: psoriasisfree4life.com()
Pingback: oven repair london()
Pingback: domestic repairs london()
Pingback: worn on tv()
Pingback: vinyl windows()
Pingback: Mexican Restaurant()
Pingback: make money online()
Pingback: mobile Phone()
Pingback: generic viagra()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: moon jumps for sale()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: link()
Pingback: buy kamagra online()
Pingback: Clicking Here()
Pingback: Custom Vape Mods()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: outsmart insomnia protocol free download()
Pingback: plumber portland oregon()
Pingback: Wbearings.com()
Pingback: ems clothing()
Pingback: Bitcoin Price()
Pingback: awangga souvenir()
Pingback: get brazzers accounts free()
Pingback: tarrytown plumber()
Pingback: vine bot()
Pingback: back specialist San Jose()
Pingback: back specialist San Jose()
Pingback: clear bra straps()
Pingback: accessories()
Pingback: Christmas presents()
Pingback: Sigelei T150 Touch Screen Mod()
Pingback: LAISIMO 200W TC()
Pingback: Paint party studios()
Pingback: Paint party()
Pingback: Art classes for kids mansfield()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin()
Pingback: pwjUoIxy()
Pingback: decorative concrete Austin TX()
Pingback: decorative concrete floors in Austin()
Pingback: grants to study in Kenya()
Pingback: kenyascholarships.net()
Pingback: teapot kettle tetsubin iron japanese()
Pingback: http://bowcuttdental.com/()
Pingback: Austin interior house painting()
Pingback: austin home air purifier()
Pingback: Austin Junk Car Buyers()
Pingback: www.christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: permanent makeup()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor Review()
Pingback: Whatsapp Mass Texting Service()
Pingback: sleep aid for adults()
Pingback: Whatsapp channels()
Pingback: erocurves.downloadmovie.win()
Pingback: Happy Birthday Pictures()
Pingback: alopecia areata()
Pingback: Birthday messages()
Pingback: graphic()
Pingback: verhuisservice den haag()
Pingback: Whats the Best unlimited()
Pingback: white label casino()
Pingback: suit purchase()
Pingback: best deck builders Austin()
Pingback: fapdu.downloadmovie.win()
Pingback: servidor de mu online()
Pingback: Foro mu online()
Pingback: Football boots()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: android game cheat app()
Pingback: appstore dating()
Pingback: Lavino Ageless Moisturizer Free Trial()
Pingback: Grammarly Review()
Pingback: cerrajeros valencia baratos()
Pingback: cerrajeros valencia 24h()
Pingback: Traditional Witchcraft()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: adult shop online()
Pingback: media()
Pingback: fue hair transplant singapore()
Pingback: consider more()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: lake grande condo()
Pingback: Jeanene()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: Quotes Daily()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: 3 week diet plan reviews()
Pingback: chlamydia informatie()
Pingback: sciatica treatment()
Pingback: dog walkers naples florida()
Pingback: Goolge Tips()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: Income Opportunity()
Pingback: ILIGHT()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: porno espaï¿½o()
Pingback: psychic source review()
Pingback: binary options()
Pingback: clash royale how to get gems()
Pingback: towing()
Pingback: penis operation()
Pingback: New home communities austin()
Pingback: New home communities austin()
Pingback: Shaving()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental()
Pingback: free online casino bonusï¿½()
Pingback: public proxies list()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: superior singing method Aaron Anastasi()
Pingback: rocket portuguese language()
Pingback: jew jokes()
Pingback: over here()
Pingback: sweetlovequotes.org()
Pingback: Get More Info()
Pingback: learn to sing voice lessons()
Pingback: torture techniques()
Pingback: Airport Shuttle from Paris()
Pingback: Cool Socks()
Pingback: lisa lynn raspberry ketones()
Pingback: buy marquetry panels()
Pingback: good business ideas()
Pingback: Zella()
Pingback: how to send bulk messages in whatsapp()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: clash royale hack()
Pingback: asea water scam()
Pingback: xxx comics()
Pingback: stained concrete floors in Austin Texas()
Pingback: cogniflex reviews()
Pingback: forskolin extract where to purchase()
Pingback: Douglas Cotter()
Pingback: Rivista Query()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: skinny fiber ingredients()
Pingback: Tao of Badass()
Pingback: Jailbreak iOS 9.3()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: best pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: proposal()
Pingback: family and newborn photography()
Pingback: dog walking naples florida()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: Chennai Startups()
Pingback: InstallShield performance()
Pingback: san diego realtor()
Pingback: celeb pics()
Pingback: Word Search Games()
Pingback: Puzzle Games()
Pingback: stanovanje()
Pingback: sloveniainvest()
Pingback: Compagnie de ménage Montréal()
Pingback: robot forex()
Pingback: ruletoyna()
Pingback: Natural Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: Bowers Tactical()
Pingback: round led lightbulbs()
Pingback: best seller gym singlet vest()
Pingback: dinosaur game()
Pingback: dinosaur()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: most expensive jewelry : The Ultimate Convenience!()
Pingback: Jacki Easlick()
Pingback: Outsourcing IT drift()
Pingback: Plastic Surgeon in Plano()
Pingback: Breast Implants Plano()
Pingback: guest posting services()
Pingback: Does Wealthy affiliate work?()
Pingback: Brain Power()
Pingback: tannbehandling Oslo()
Pingback: Solar Panels()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Bonus()
Pingback: affärsjurist i stockholm()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Bonus()
Pingback: exercise()
Pingback: technology news()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()
Pingback: m88 wap()
Pingback: banquet halls Houston()
Pingback: starcom mediavest group()
Pingback: spreibed.com()
Pingback: Call now to get the All Inclusive Package On Sale Now!!()
Pingback: Templates()
Pingback: roasting pan direct heat()
Pingback: disco light vancouver()
Pingback: free xbox live codes list 2014()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: le dernier chasseur de sorcières(The Last Witch Hunter en streaming)()
Pingback: read this article()
Pingback: nail caddy organizer()
Pingback: Eugenio Eccles()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: Compagnie de menage montreal()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Crawler Dozers For Sale()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Blossom()
Pingback: casino malaysia()
Pingback: Kondominium lippo carita()
Pingback: skull ring, stackable gold ring()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Dbal()
Pingback: dryer vent box()
Pingback: Automated Trading System()
Pingback: order()
Pingback: extraction de donnees()
Pingback: extraction de donnees sous excel()
Pingback: Squishy Baff()
Pingback: extraction de données sous excel()
Pingback: business loan()
Pingback: SalesEnvy()
Pingback: fast food restaurants near me()
Pingback: Security door installation()
Pingback: dog training collar()
Pingback: RECUERDOS DE BODA()
Pingback: student loan consolidation()
Pingback: virtual reality()
Pingback: movies()
Pingback: you suck at parking()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: identity guard reviews()
Pingback: mh-23,mh-23 quick charger()
Pingback: how to save a relationship,()
Pingback: gay dating zurich()
Pingback: Entreprise de menage montreal()
Pingback: compagnie de menage()
Pingback: bathroom scale accuracy()
Pingback: online money()
Pingback: tv antennas reception()
Pingback: dart boards in memphis tn()
Pingback: real estate brokerage Clearwater()
Pingback: Best laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: Best laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: highend romper()
Pingback: IT Support Ocala FL()
Pingback: Complete Instamate Review()
Pingback: detective()
Pingback: tulsa weed control()
Pingback: pembroke pines homes for sale()
Pingback: liquor stores near me()
Pingback: Tulsa Bail Bonds()
Pingback: Bail Bonds Tulsa()
Pingback: purchase youtube views()
Pingback: buy cheap youtube subscribers()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: edm mix()
Pingback: ways to make money()
Pingback: agen judi sbobet()
Pingback: #3626;ติ๊กทู()
Pingback: anastasiadate()
Pingback: script subastas()
Pingback: Build your own Vape()
Pingback: flat belly overnight()
Pingback: start up business loans()
Pingback: Ravon Swindell()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: payroll taxes calculator()
Pingback: U-Thrive Marketing()
Pingback: natural cure for acid reflux()
Pingback: Best Minneapolis acupuncturist()
Pingback: How To Get A Girl To Like You()
Pingback: Microcap()
Pingback: Hilarious()
Pingback: binary broker()
Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer texturing tutorial()
Pingback: man cave store()
Pingback: need to sell my house fast()
Pingback: usapaydayloans()
Pingback: phone monitoring app()
Pingback: Osmosis Skin Care()
Pingback: puppy sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Surabaya()
Pingback: Schoolboy Q type beat()
Pingback: 2K Mould()
Pingback: How to start an online business()
Pingback: Betting411.Com()
Pingback: Facebook()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: Medical Marijuana Renewal San Francisco()
Pingback: 2016 microsoft flight simulator()
Pingback: licensed drain clearing westlake()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: water dispenser 5 gallon prime()
Pingback: Scrapbooking()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: bouncing castle singapore()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: toko sprei()
Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur()
Pingback: Healthy eating busy schedule()
Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: Hotel Di Depok()
Pingback: Cushion Crew Socks()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: boom beach hacks()
Pingback: boom beach cheat()
Pingback: my singing monsters cheats()
Pingback: social media status()
Pingback: Probiotic()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: increased search engine traffic()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: rock kläder online()
Pingback: Tai Lopez podcasts()
Pingback: Hip Hop Music()
Pingback: Tattoo supply()
Pingback: Tampa Bail Bonds()
Pingback: toko sprei()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: plumbing repair circle c()
Pingback: Cakes To Hyderabad()
Pingback: flight support()
Pingback: plumbing repair Tarrytown()
Pingback: We buy houses Arlington,TX()
Pingback: Robert Domanko HSBC Securities()
Pingback: iodine supplements()
Pingback: Best Affiliate Marketing Programs()
Pingback: CANON PIXMA iP100 Driver Free()
Pingback: L’Mage Advanced Moisturizing Complex Review()
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum()
Pingback: best ayurvedic treatment in india()
Pingback: Stem Cell()
Pingback: affordable ayurvedic treatment in kerala()
Pingback: human eyebrow()
Pingback: biblical names()
Pingback: th8 war base()
Pingback: Phentermine()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: Termite Control Perth()
Pingback: funny()
Pingback: Buy Adipex Online()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: employee retention survey()
Pingback: unique wedding ring denver()
Pingback: Freelance illustrator()
Pingback: valentines day gifts()
Pingback: ashlynn brooke app()
Pingback: cellulite()
Pingback: best restaurant birmingham()
Pingback: est restaurant manchester()
Pingback: frankies bikinis one piece swimsuit()
Pingback: gift()
Pingback: standard light source()
Pingback: Gasvergleich()
Pingback: Shonna()
Pingback: teen sex videos app()
Pingback: ebony facial compilation development()
Pingback: http://reliant-plumbing.com/()
Pingback: Pop A Lot()
Pingback: disabled transportation()
Pingback: professional onion creek plumber()
Pingback: This Site()
Pingback: Click Here()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: disabled transportation()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: Kinder()
Pingback: free porn essays()
Pingback: seo minneapolis()
Pingback: ebay deals delhi()
Pingback: mengatasi ejakulasi dini()
Pingback: Adult martial arts()
Pingback: llaveros para hoteles()
Pingback: Threadables()
Pingback: Porsche Wein()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: valentines day dinner()
Pingback: http://ciekawszyblog.890m.com/proces-tworzenia-strony-www/()
Pingback: appliance repair orange county()
Pingback: forex trade software()
Pingback: Ottawa personal injury attorneys()
Pingback: global development()
Pingback: personal injury attorney in Ottawa()
Pingback: app developers uk()
Pingback: ramalan bintang()
Pingback: email verifier()
Pingback: playpen for dogs()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: plumbing repair Cherry Creek()
Pingback: world kiss day()
Pingback: Flyers()
Pingback: Leaflet()
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()
Pingback: Clarine()
Pingback: see this website()
Pingback: click this over here now()
Pingback: Shawnta Vis()
Pingback: Laurena Dorso()
Pingback: click here to read()
Pingback: diet chart for fat loss()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/smartphone-repairs/()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: c8n75s5tsndxcrsfsfcscjkfsk()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: view website()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: peco()
Pingback: water ionizer payment plan()
Pingback: alkaline water brands()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: auto electrician o connor()
Pingback: a to z electrician()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: plumbers tape vs putty()
Pingback: plumbers putty uses()
Pingback: locksmith for piqua ohio movie()
Pingback: ebay used locksmith tools for sale()
Pingback: right here()
Pingback: more hints()
Pingback: pay per day loans plan()
Pingback: water ionizer loan()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: laan penge nu og her()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: lan penge nu uden renter()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: mobile porn movies()
Pingback: tv packages()
Pingback: DIRECTV Satellite Television()
Pingback: Business DIRECTV()
Pingback: kagen water()
Pingback: kangen water machine()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: streaming movies()
Pingback: watch tv show episodes()
Pingback: watch tv show episodes()
Pingback: tv online, online tv()
Pingback: Learn More()
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: blue ofica()
Pingback: Faire une remarque sur cette page()
Pingback: free instagram followers comli()
Pingback: increase followers in instagram()
Pingback: carbid kopen Buy it cheap here()
Pingback: lol boost()
Pingback: tx()
Pingback: Wall St loots pension funds, the real Hunger Games, alternatives to AA at Unreported()