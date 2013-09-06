DPD fails rape, murder victims by degrading images of suspects

When it comes to tracking down criminals, police often rely on the media to circulate photos of the suspects.
Trouble is, the Detroit Police Department disseminates indecipherable images of murderers, rapists, armed robbers and carjackers, despite easy access to crisper photos, the Motor City Muckraker has found.
Here’s what happens: When police obtain sharp surveillance images of suspects, the photos sent to the media are drastically reduced in quality, making it impossible to see anything but a tiny, heavily pixilated image.
Take this photo of a man accused of abducting a 27-year-old woman from her Midtown apartment and raping her twice on Sunday. Police sent out the photo five days after the rape, and it’s impossible to identify the suspect. The tiny image, like most that are disseminated to the media, was sent at the top of a PDF file. Anyone with even the slightest knowledge of electronic files knows photos are better preserved as jpegs.
Other local departments with far fewer crimes send out crisp jpegs of suspects.
This morning, I called DPD’s public affairs department and asked for a higher quality photo of the rape suspect. The sergeant who answered the phone said he could not provide a decipherable photo and said the department “may” send out more information later in the day.
On Thursday evening, I called the officer who is investigating the case, and he never returned my call. No one in his precinct could help either.
In the meantime, the rapist remains on the loose, despite the existence of a crisp photo that could easily help identify him.
His photos, believe it or not, are crisp compared to most that are sent out of murderers, rapists and other violent crime suspects.
Check out these images sent to the media this year:
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: pokerqqonline()
Pingback: خرید آنلاین هاست لینوکس()
Pingback: Lilumia Review()
Pingback: registro de dominio()
Pingback: deck builders Austin TX()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: painters austin tx()
Pingback: roof replacement San Antonio()
Pingback: foundation repair Georgetown()
Pingback: 龙珠元宝充值()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: Du lich Viet()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: bookkeeping Austin()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: takipci porn()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: Love Quotes for her()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/24U9YDr()
Pingback: https://neu.edu.tr/()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: veneers()
Pingback: try this out()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: all unblock youtube()
Pingback: 手錶手機色情()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Best Websites 2016()
Pingback: cedr()
Pingback: podlogi()
Pingback: Removals Company Cheltenham()
Pingback: Storage Gloucester,()
Pingback: stair baluster replacement experts Cary North Carolina()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Storage Gloucester,()
Pingback: Removals Company Cheltenham()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds Tulsa()
Pingback: LOVE()
Pingback: Promo Codes()
Pingback: her explanation()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: roll up stands()
Pingback: miaffaire darse de baja()
Pingback: Brian wiita()
Pingback: Brian wiita()
Pingback: Raid()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: Email Marketing in USA()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: drjaydani()
Pingback: Miami Locksmith()
Pingback: vinyl decals()
Pingback: restaurants grand central()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Care information()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: gaming monitor()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: http://paolitransit.info/story/108311()
Pingback: comparing plans by coverage and benefits()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: plumbers in perth()
Pingback: comprar en amazon con casillero virtual()
Pingback: hairdressers paignton()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Free business promotion()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski()
Pingback: frozen elsa()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: samsung unlock()
Pingback: samsung unlock()
Pingback: forniry()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/()
Pingback: 一卡通充值()
Pingback: crossbody bags()
Pingback: 2016 mca reviews()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: Tulsa marketing services()
Pingback: ambient()
Pingback: NO ID Theft()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: iv therapy coral springs()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: hacklink()
Pingback: arco lamp replica()
Pingback: takipci porn()
Pingback: Elite Certified Delivery()
Pingback: nutricionista barcelona()
Pingback: cannon viscometer()
Pingback: Convoy App()
Pingback: 48re transmission parts()
Pingback: العاب الكمبيوتر()
Pingback: Live Rugby Online()
Pingback: restaurants bluewater()
Pingback: avast key()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami fl build()
Pingback: wallpaper indonesia (main priority)()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: Torrington house painter()
Pingback: ï»¿garden designers()
Pingback: print vip()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan()
Pingback: Forex signals()
Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan()
Pingback: escrow services()
Pingback: printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: Aerial lifts Miami Jlg()
Pingback: curare ragadi anali()
Pingback: Effective SEO services North Vancouver BC()
Pingback: Ramil abalkahd()
Pingback: professional moving company canada()
Pingback: Find voucher online()
Pingback: Men's magazine()
Pingback: funemployment()
Pingback: Immigration lawyers near asheville nc()
Pingback: tapas meadowhall()
Pingback: tapas grand central()
Pingback: book on finding a job()
Pingback: http://www.virginadulttoys.com.au()
Pingback: web hosting services()
Pingback: Managed IT Services Ocala FL()
Pingback: how to play keyboard()
Pingback: Natural Gas()
Pingback: Meet Your Sweet()
Pingback: drogist()
Pingback: jvzoo top seller()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist()
Pingback: High Risk Business Types()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: Bank Merchant Accounts()
Pingback: Free Time Clock Software()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: vitamine a zuur()
Pingback: kids bouncy castles for sale()
Pingback: Femme de ménage montréal()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: how to market online()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: magical corporate entertainment()
Pingback: resume professional writer()
Pingback: resumes customer service()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Cabinet Hardware from China()
Pingback: slither.io hack()
Pingback: real ways to make money online()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon()
Pingback: joan()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: clear bra straps()
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: metabolic cooking book()
Pingback: 300creativedates()
Pingback: robert augustus masters phd()
Pingback: swingers()
Pingback: austin limousine service()
Pingback: college schedule maker()
Pingback: schedule maker()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: Tableau Consultant()
Pingback: Contemporary artists()
Pingback: kettle whistling morphy white black induction()
Pingback: grupo piscis()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: five towns wellness center()
Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap()
Pingback: cusco to lake titicaca()
Pingback: huntsville ontario real estate()
Pingback: internet millionaire()
Pingback: interior design blog()
Pingback: nuskin reviews()
Pingback: Banner Printing()
Pingback: melalecua reviews()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: instagram hack()
Pingback: color printer()
Pingback: alive air cleaners()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: inbox blueprint 2.0()
Pingback: Scaevola Oy()
Pingback: affordable seo packages()
Pingback: vendita piante online()
Pingback: piante da siepe()
Pingback: how to get your ex back()
Pingback: Article builder()
Pingback: sleeping pills()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: Rocketpiano()
Pingback: riparazione iphone()
Pingback: Home Depot Credit Card Login()
Pingback: riparazione iphone roma()
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal()
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal()
Pingback: Liquid Filling Machine()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Grand Lake Oklahoma cabins()
Pingback: glossycleaners()
Pingback: Affordable Irrigation Tulsa()
Pingback: spiritual dating site()
Pingback: futbol bahisleri()
Pingback: escorts()
Pingback: how to trade binary options()
Pingback: date()
Pingback: Transmission Parts()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: calvert county homes for sale()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: learn to play piano()
Pingback: get your ex lover back,()
Pingback: Medical Care()
Pingback: anekahanduk.com()
Pingback: Miami pool service()
Pingback: City professional dentists ST4 1BL()
Pingback: reclaimed wood()
Pingback: the adult shop()
Pingback: ssd/hdd vps()
Pingback: california psychics()
Pingback: bloomberg.aguide.win()
Pingback: free psychic reading()
Pingback: Fifty Shades Of Grey()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: no credit check loans()
Pingback: tannturist Oslo()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Advertising()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: reviews on psychic source()
Pingback: McAfee Account Login()
Pingback: dugulaselharitasugyelet()
Pingback: gems generator clash royale()
Pingback: School Teacher Cover Letters()
Pingback: Dentist 80214()
Pingback: pills that burn fat fast()
Pingback: Phenq Weight Loss()
Pingback: http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/garden-clearance-united-kingdom_wimbledon-chase-sw20.html()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: cisco small business phone systems()
Pingback: Multilingual SEO()
Pingback: Limo Service Los Angeles()
Pingback: free no deposit bonusï¿½()
Pingback: entrar a la deep web()
Pingback: racist jokes()
Pingback: he has a good point()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Find Out More()
Pingback: no deposit bonus()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: Social Networking Site()
Pingback: clash royale hack()
Pingback: Nanci()
Pingback: traffic()
Pingback: raspberry ketone()
Pingback: lawn mower repair()
Pingback: women wear()
Pingback: Los Angeles SEO services()
Pingback: marketing company charlotte nc()
Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl()
Pingback: creamHN()
Pingback: Crop circle()
Pingback: Videography()
Pingback: Engagement-photographer-Washington-DC()
Pingback: in-home pet care in naples()
Pingback: small breast implants()
Pingback: best pet care in naples()
Pingback: VAPE PEN()
Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: how to get ex back in long distance relationship()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: na online()
Pingback: k rend()
Pingback: Startups Companies()
Pingback: Billig tannlege()
Pingback: InstallShield 2015()
Pingback: SILVER SPRING cleaning lady()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: Manhattan Home Design Reviews()
Pingback: expert comptable strasbourg()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki online()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: best way to share videos()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: forex backtesting software()
Pingback: Gym Shorts()
Pingback: to take a pill try()
Pingback: multi color lights base()
Pingback: manejo de fondos()
Pingback: sexier.com review()
Pingback: gap cover for cars()
Pingback: java training at pune()
Pingback: free real instagram likes and followers()
Pingback: free kik guide()
Pingback: Bob Creely Lawyer()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: help loading rental truck()
Pingback: xbox live codes()
Pingback: best mattress 2016()
Pingback: Recommended Site()
Pingback: pet sitter in naples()
Pingback: roasting pan oval()
Pingback: glam caddy makeup organizer()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: Commercial Cleaners Auckland()
Pingback: William()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: landscape design Canberra()
Pingback: http://HelpWithDrugTreatment.com()
Pingback: العاب تلبيس بنات()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: punta cana kite fest()
Pingback: IATA Pet Travel Box in Colombo()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: regulation electronic dart boards()
Pingback: bathroom scale target()
Pingback: hello kitty car accessories red()
Pingback: diabetes review()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: Tamica()
Pingback: Email advertising()
Pingback: health fitness()
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide()
Pingback: health()
Pingback: Ways to make money at home()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia thrive naturals()
Pingback: jobs san antonio()
Pingback: dog car seats for consoles()
Pingback: pure white kidney bean extract purist choice()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: puppy sitter()
Pingback: Sally()
Pingback: battery operated pump for 5 gallon water bottle()
Pingback: test()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: juice cleanse singapore()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: sound system rental singapore()
Pingback: bouncy castle rental singapore()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: boom beach hack download()
Pingback: boom beach hack no survey()
Pingback: The 50 Most Annoying Facebook Personalities()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: mod hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: my singing monsters hack no survey()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: Bridgette()
Pingback: th8 war base air sweeper reddit()
Pingback: Connie Kama()
Pingback: news()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: historical names()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: porn hot()
Pingback: english hentai()
Pingback: lesbian anal strapon development()
Pingback: ebay coupons for mobiles()
Pingback: minneapolis seo consultant()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: Back links()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak()
Pingback: dog play pen()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories()
Pingback: address()
Pingback: imp source()
Pingback: Nathaniel Savela()
Pingback: car repair service near me()
Pingback: burn fat()
Pingback: best coupons()
Pingback: chapter 13 bankruptcy harrisburg()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: open sky coupon code()
Pingback: free netflix login info()
Pingback: http://cherry.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://morgan4congress.com()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews()
Pingback: xwcn85tvcmwv4yysxfgdgsd()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: skype download for windows 7()
Pingback: download java()
Pingback: download mozilla firefox()
Pingback: google chrome download free()
Pingback: Vanessa Smith()
Pingback: blue ofica()
Pingback: berita terkini liputan6.com()
Pingback: elo boost()
Pingback: locksmith near me()
Pingback: title loans las vegas nevada()