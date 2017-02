China’s occupation of downtown Detroit ends as ‘Transformers 4’ cleaned up

Downtown Detroit is almost back to normal.

After the filming of ‘Transformers 4,’ sections of downtown looked like they were bombed out. Chinese banners hung from skyscrapers; a bus was overturned; and shelters made of bamboo were torn apart.

It was surreal, indeed.

Grand Circus Park, where most of the action was, attracted thousands of people to catch a glimpse of the action.

Here’s the aftermath.