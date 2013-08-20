A year later, Grand River pops with 100+ colorful murals

What started last summer as a modest effort to brighten up a drab, abandoned stretch of Grand River with a few murals has transformed into an abundant display of colorfully painted building facades and free-standing installations from more than 45 artists.
People came from Detroit, Ohio, California, Germany, France, and New Zealand to paint for no compensation other than the good feeling of contributing to Detroit’s comeback, one block at a time.
The blossoming Grand River Creative Corridor, started by Derek Weaver, managing director of the 4731 Gallery and Studios, has a bigger purpose beyond its more than 100 murals. He and others want to generate a creative hub for small businesses, restaurants, artists and investors. In addition to painting murals, volunteers clean up overgrown vegetation, trash and vandalism.
The corridor generally stretches from Rosa Parks to Warren. It’s worth the trip.
Keep up with the corridor on their Facebook page.
Click on a photo below to view the gallery.
Note: Some of these photos are not a part of the project but are within proximity of it.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
