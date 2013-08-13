Say it ain’t so! Barrow raising cash for election recount

Tom Barrow smells a conspiracy – again.

The perennial mayoral candidate, who garnered just 4% of the vote in last week’s primary election in Detroit, is asking people to donate a total of $4,530 for a recount.

“We have noted a massive number of irregularities which are of a deep concern and which also confirms our suspicions,” Barrow said, without providing many specifics. “Our challengers were vigorously resisted by Election Commission staff, and illegal, unauthorized challengers were permitted into the polls.”

Barrow, who placed fifth in the primary, spent much of his campaign trying to remove frontrunner Mike Dugggan from the ballot and then the election. Despite those efforts, Duggan collected 46% of the vote as a write-in candidate, and Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon followed with 30%.

“My friends, this is not for me but for Detroit,” Barrow wrote in a plea for money. “We must raise $4,530 before August 20th in order to objectively examine this contest.”