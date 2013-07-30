Videos of candidates for Detroit mayor, council, clerk online

With more than 80 candidates for mayor, city council, clerk and police commissioner, Detroiters have plenty of choices in this year’s election.

But who has time to learn about each candidate and his or her platform?

Now, it’s incredibly easy.

Metro Detroit elections guru Tim Kiska, four of his students at University of Michigan-Dearborn and his son, Eric Kiska, have assembled videos of most of the candidates, who are asked two questions and given an opportunity to expound on their platform.

The videos, which are posted at www.MiVote.org, offer a surprisingly candid look at the men and women who want your vote during one of Detroit’s most vulnerable times.

The League of Women Voters and other donors helped make the project possible, Kiska said.

For more information about the candidates, check out our elections site at www.DetroitElections.com.