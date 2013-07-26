Mayoral candidate pledges free Subway sandwiches, chips, pop

subway_logoFor the past half century, Detroit mayors have pledged to reduce crime, improve services and eradicate neighborhood blight.

And with few exceptions, those promises have fallen flat.

So why not offer a more modest pledge? Like, say, free Subway sandwiches, chips and pop.

That’s the platform of Mike Dugeon, a write-in candidate and barber who thought it would be funny to take on another write-in candidate, Mike Duggan. Since Dugeon’s candidacy was announced Thursday, his campaign Facebook page collected more than 3,300 “likes.”

Not bad. Now let’s get those cold-cut combos.

