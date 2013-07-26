Mayoral candidate pledges free Subway sandwiches, chips, pop

For the past half century, Detroit mayors have pledged to reduce crime, improve services and eradicate neighborhood blight.
And with few exceptions, those promises have fallen flat.
So why not offer a more modest pledge? Like, say, free Subway sandwiches, chips and pop.
That’s the platform of Mike Dugeon, a write-in candidate and barber who thought it would be funny to take on another write-in candidate, Mike Duggan. Since Dugeon’s candidacy was announced Thursday, his campaign Facebook page collected more than 3,300 “likes.”
Not bad. Now let’s get those cold-cut combos.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: Odtruwanie Lublin - Meditus.eu()
Pingback: best beach umbrella 2014()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh()
Pingback: coffee maker with built in grinder()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1Xe4H7o()
Pingback: https://www.neu.edu.tr/()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: his explanation()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane dlh()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: cedr()
Pingback: Honest Review 2016()
Pingback: Removals Company Cheltenham()
Pingback: Storage Cheltenham()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: this page()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: Brian wiita()
Pingback: casual club espaï¿½ol()
Pingback: Solo Ads()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: 144hz blackhat seo buying guide()
Pingback: restaurants bluewater()
Pingback: tapas bar london()
Pingback: blat drewniany()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: Business articles()
Pingback: http://maxsoussan.info/story.php?id=103495()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: iv therapy in miami florida()
Pingback: http://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: unlock samusng()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: motor club of america reviews()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: instagram followers porn()
Pingback: Marilou()
Pingback: nutricionista barcelona()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: iv therapy day spa()
Pingback: مواقع العاب حصرية()
Pingback: Watch Rugby Online()
Pingback: free avast license key()
Pingback: landscape garden design london()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: Branford painter()
Pingback: prints vip()
Pingback: ibcbet maxbet()
Pingback: ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: best air purifier()
Pingback: Taschengeldladies()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: romano's stores close()
Pingback: Men's magazine()
Pingback: no credit check loans()
Pingback: garden designers()
Pingback: garden designers()
Pingback: tapas shoreditch()
Pingback: tapas london()
Pingback: vinyl windows()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Scam()
Pingback: Huawei()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology()
Pingback: Full Article()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: inflatable water slides()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: she said()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: resume now()
Pingback: resume food service()
Pingback: heather()
Pingback: daryl()
Pingback: porn account()
Pingback: legit ways to make money online()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: have a look here()
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace()
Pingback: social media bots()
Pingback: Casino()
Pingback: hottystop.fuzonline.pw()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights()
Pingback: mill bamboo wooden peugeot salt pepper()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: bus from puno to cusco()
Pingback: google hack()
Pingback: hotbot.fehrdata.win()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1WHxalR()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: seo package service()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: ï»¿edarling()
Pingback: leylandii()
Pingback: photinia red robin()
Pingback: sleep aid()
Pingback: alopecia areata()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: Off Grid Pure Sine Wave Wind Inverter()
Pingback: overnight pet sitter()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: myblondies()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: android game cheat no root()
Pingback: enforcement directorate()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: scientificpsychic()
Pingback: free psychic reading()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: http://sedotwcsurabaya.yolasite.com/()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: hack clash royale gold()
Pingback: diet pills for weight loss()
Pingback: ADO fanclub()
Pingback: Going Here()
Pingback: Get the facts()
Pingback: free proxy list()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: This Site()
Pingback: no deposit bonus casinoï¿½()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: Roni()
Pingback: garden()
Pingback: Clash of Royale Hack Gem Android and iOS Chest()
Pingback: overnight pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: diet pills that really work for men()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: pet sitter()
Pingback: puppy sitter()
Pingback: dog care in naples()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: Hyderabad Startups()
Pingback: dog walker naples fl()
Pingback: InstallShield 2016()
Pingback: ea scalper()
Pingback: disco led strobe lights()
Pingback: roasting pan guide()
Pingback: free xbox live card codes()
Pingback: disco light for home()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: bathtub caddy bathtub organizer rack()
Pingback: furniture movers()
Pingback: Yajaira()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: wahl nose hair trimmer reviews()
Pingback: car accessories autozone()
Pingback: tv antennas raleigh nc()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: cat sitter naples()
Pingback: Sally()
Pingback: social media management tips()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: small battery operated water pump()
Pingback: kids party planner()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: leadership courses in singapore()
Pingback: health coach singapore()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: hungry shark mod()
Pingback: my singing monsters diamond cheat()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: boom beach hack download()
Pingback: boom beach hack tool()
Pingback: Chiquita Serra()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: Neomi()
Pingback: japanese baby names()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: this one()
Pingback: this()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: mom sucks sons dick()
Pingback: watching my wife fuck()
Pingback: cumpilation app()
Pingback: instagram followers website()
Pingback: design game porn()
Pingback: at this link()
Pingback: pokemon porno()
Pingback: read what he said()
Pingback: apple shooter()
Pingback: ebay deals delhi()
Pingback: hot asian essay lesbians()
Pingback: seo training minneapolis()
Pingback: seo services minneapolis()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia 80 percent hca()
Pingback: Shell Scanner()
Pingback: how to become a published writer()
Pingback: no deposit bonus casino online()
Pingback: icc world cup 2016 time table()
Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt()
Pingback: dog playpen()
Pingback: t shirt league of legends()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: zubin medora()
Pingback: bikini luxe review()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: curso de detetive()
Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories()
Pingback: ecografe()
Pingback: our website()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: online exercise programs()
Pingback: live auctions()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney carlisle()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: t-shirt for sale()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: groupon chicago()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: ecografe Doppler()
Pingback: geld verdienen als cammodel()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/()
Pingback: c8n75s5tsndxcrsfsfcscjkfsk()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: blue ofica()
Pingback: cheap fast reliable elo boost euw eune turkey north america oceania()
Pingback: proteinpulver()
Pingback: blackhatlinks()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: car accident cases won by Las Vegas lawyer()