Jimmy Hoffa search ends; mafia son profits

TonyZerilliIt was different this time, reporters clamored. Different than the hundreds of other fruitles searches for Jimmy Hoffa.

But it wasn’t. Just like the other hunts for the ex-Teamster boss, the latest one ended today with no evidence.

Jimmy Hoffa – surprise, surprise – is still missing

But one man is walking away with a profit. Anthony J. Zerilli, the son of a former Detroit mob boss, convinced the FBI and media that he was certain Hoffa would be found covered in a slab of concrete in an Oakland Township field, where he was buried alive after being hit over the head with a shovel. As the media kept us captivated with wild speculation, Zerilli sold transcripts and autographed pictures of himself on a website he created, www.HoffaFound.com.

 

 

