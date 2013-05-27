Detroit to make sensational pitch tonight to host X Games as event organizers gather downtown

Thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Detroit tonight for a party that will include skateboarding and BMX demonstrations and Beastie Boys DJ Mix Master Mike in a sensational bid to land the ESPN Summer X Games.

Network officials will be on hand at Campus Martius Park as supporters throw a party in hopes of beating out Chicago, Austin and Charlotte to host three consecutive Summer X Games, from 2014 through 2016.

The bid is a big deal in a city trying to rebrand itself and avoid bankruptcy.

The party, from 8 p.m. to midnight, is free for all ages and will include graffiti competitions and other events.

“ESPN will be here in 24 hours,” read a Facebook post by supporters, X Game Detroit Bid. “All of Detroit needs to be in Campus Martius to greet them. RAIN OR SHINE, we’ll be there in full force. Let’s finish this.”