Detroit to make sensational pitch tonight to host X Games as event organizers gather downtown

Thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Detroit tonight for a party that will include skateboarding and BMX demonstrations and Beastie Boys DJ Mix Master Mike in a sensational bid to land the ESPN Summer X Games.
Network officials will be on hand at Campus Martius Park as supporters throw a party in hopes of beating out Chicago, Austin and Charlotte to host three consecutive Summer X Games, from 2014 through 2016.
The bid is a big deal in a city trying to rebrand itself and avoid bankruptcy.
The party, from 8 p.m. to midnight, is free for all ages and will include graffiti competitions and other events.
“ESPN will be here in 24 hours,” read a Facebook post by supporters, X Game Detroit Bid. “All of Detroit needs to be in Campus Martius to greet them. RAIN OR SHINE, we’ll be there in full force. Let’s finish this.”
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
