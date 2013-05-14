Video: Man brutally beats, stabs senior while bystanders look on, do nothing

A man in his 20s brutally beat and stabbed a senior citizen in Detroit while bystanders stood by and did nothing.

The frail 64-year-old man was at a gas station on the 20200 block of the Lodge Service Drive Saturday morning when a man attacked him. Unable to defend himself, he was stabbed and punched repeatedly while two male customers did nothing to intervene.

He was in critical condition Tuesday.

“No one attempted to assist the victim,” police said today.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, 5-foot-7, wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, back shoes and a black baseball cap with a red bill.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at (313) 596-5240 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (800) SPEAK-UP.